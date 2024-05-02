  • Today Thu, 02 May 2024

ZRA hands over classroom block, clinic

Walter Nyamukondiwa in HURUNGWE

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has commissioned a fully furnished classroom block at Chisipiti Primary School and Chiroti Clinic, constructed through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund (ZVDF).

Completion of the classroom block has helped to decongest Grade 6 and 7 classes.
It has helped in reducing the learner-teacher ratio from 140 to 70 learners per class.
Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo commissioned the two fully furnished classroom blocks.
Minister Moyo also commissioned Chiroti Clinic, which was constructed by ZRA through the Zambezi Valley Development Fund.


The fund seeks to improve the lives of people displaced during the construction of the Kariba Dam.
Minister Moyo said the projects are key in furthering Government’s drive to promote inclusive development and improvement of people’s lives as the country works towards attaining Vision 2030.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the projects show the strength of public-private partnerships.

“These infrastructure projects show Government’s commitment to promote health and education development,” she said.

ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the projects are part of numerous others being implemented to improve the life of people affected by the construction of the Kariba Dam.

