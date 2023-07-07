Byo scores big on development projects

Prosper Ndlovu and Peter Matika

BULAWAYO province has scored big in terms of development in the last five years after completing 163 signature projects out of 230 as of December 2022 with the Second Republic committing to further accelerate the modernisation of the city.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s drive to ensure equitable development across the country, the City of Kings is receiving increased Government attention, and has benefiting more from different policy support measures. This has seen the Government facilitating enhanced industrialisation support in the city, entrepreneurship, research and development, key infrastructure development, as well as attending to pressing service delivery issues, among others, thereby building momentum towards an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

Since 2018, the Government has implemented 230 development projects across different sectors in Bulawayo of which 163 have been completed with the remainder at different stages and set to be completed under this year’s second 100-Day Cycle initiative.

According to a detailed report from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the outstanding projects were hindered by the adverse effects of Covid-19, but are still underway and set for completion in the short to medium term.

However, those that have been completed have rejuvenated the second largest city’s economy through industry revival, increased business activity involving the unlocking of the vast potential of small to medium enterprises (SMES) sector, employment creation and infrastructure development.

Among the top projects that have been completed in construction of US$17 million National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student accommodation complex, which is now awaiting official commissioning.

With capacity to accommodate 1 032 students, the project will go a long way towards addressing shortage of accommodation at the giant institutions with a ratio of 60 percent for the girl child who is more vulnerable to abuse and 40 percent for the boy child.

From a background of closure of companies and loss of jobs experienced in the last two decades, Bulawayo has reaped big industrialisation gains by riding on improved policy reforms to boost production and is now focused on revitalising critical value chain so as to increase job opportunities and exports.

Key examples include National Foods Holdings Limited’s new mill at their Bulawayo site, which is set to increase wheat milling capacity by 2 000 tonnes per month. Other companies such as diversified Treger Group of Companies, Archer Clothing and United Refineries Limited, Sheppco BMA Fasteners, Metal Founders, Datlabs, Kango Products, Zambezi Tanners, General Beltings, and Arenel, to mention a few, are emerging stronger despite the Covid-19 and other economic constraints affecting the country. To achieve more gains local firms are also pursuing strategic partnerships and seeking synergies with peers within the SADC region and beyond.

Similarly, the Government is nursing the revival of National Blankets, which was closed some years back and is now on its feet – being helped with retooling. Similar efforts have been made to boost the Cold Storage Company (CSC) through a deal with Boustead Beef, which culminated in the official re-opening of the giant beef processor by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, last year.

While more still needs to be done, the Government has also facilitated the rehabilitation and refurbishment of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) coaches, wagons and locomotives to increase fleet reliability in the movement of goods and services. The strategic company still needs more capitalisation for full transformation.

In a bid to improve health service delivery in the city, the Government has in the last five years facilitated the rehabilitation of key health institutions such as Thorngrove Hospital, re-opening of Ekusileni, refurbishment of Bartley Memorial Block at the United Bulawayo Hospitals to meet WHO standards and to decongest other hospitals in the city in the management of Covid-19.

The reconstruction of Mpilo doctors’ flats that were razed down by fire is also one of the key milestones alongside the establishment of the obstetric fistula clinic and orthopaedic units.

As part of efforts to enhanced development, the Second Republic has also established six Innovation Hubs at six state universities including Nust to proffer home based solutions to industrial needs and drive the economic revival.

The NUST Innovation Hub has successfully established and is now conducting DNA tests at reduced costs, among other strides.

Other success stories were registered in the refurbishment of old tower infrastructure at Montrose Studios and licensing of campus and commercial radio stations, establishment of 10 community information centres, increased housing development, establishment of e-government services, construction of new schools, selected roads rehabilitation, among others.

Reflecting on these milestones, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said she was excited by the Second Republic’s untiring zeal to transform Bulawayo.

“Look at the hospital infrastructure and development that the President is assembling. Thorngrove Hospital was refurbished and renovated, turning it into a state-of-the-art institution. The revival of our Mpilo Hospital has also given faith back to our health institutions. Emphasis also goes to the assistance of industries by the Government to secure and acquire equipment to manufacture goods,” she said.

“Student’s accommodation, which had become much of a problem, especially for the girl child has been provided at Nust. There are just a few outstanding projects, but they will be completed in no time. The hindrance of their completion was because of the effects of Covid-19.”

Minister Ncube said Bulawayo was proud of the developments achieved in the last five years and urged residents to rally behind the Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections set for August 23.

“Let us show our gratitude and vote for the President and Zanu PF. This has all been possible because we have the right leadership.”

Other projects, which are at various stages of implementation include the restoration of King Lobengula’s original capital, Old Bulawayo where the Government has so far completed thatching King Lobengula’s Palace with the design and mounting of exhibition panels now 80 percent complete.

Also commenting, a student from the National University of Science and Technology, Nqobizitha Mhlanga, said he was elated with the construction of the complex.

“This has bettered our lives in terms of accommodation, transport and a wide range of issues. We now no-longer have to travel long distances just to get to and from school,” he said.

“This is a huge step in the right direction and the Government really is fulfilling its promises.”

A Bulawayo resident Mr Hlengani Sibanda said the revival of key industries would breathe life into a once bustling Bulawayo.

“This was the city with the most activity and there were so many jobs. Life was great and we hope more industries are revived with time,” he said.