Muslims salute President on return from Mecca

Tadious Manyepo Herald Reporter

MUSLIMS in Zimbabwe have hailed the Government for creating an enabling environment for them to practice ethos that anchor their religion.

At least 124 pilgrims returned home on Wednesday evening from a 28-day sojourn in Mecca, Saudi Arabia where they took part in the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage.

The Hajj, which symbolises the ultimate faith journey to the Kaaba (House of Allah) located in Mecca, which is also the direction of worship by all Muslims, is one of the five pillars of the Islamic religion.

It must be undertaken by every adult Muslim once in a lifetime provided they are physically and financially ready for the commitment. Every nation can send a quota each year, and Zimbabwe was represented by 124 pilgrims this year.

They all returned in high spirits at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday.

Leader of the group Mr Mahmoud Eid paid tribute to the Government of Zimbabwe, led by President Mnangagwa, for ensuring a conducive environment for worship.

In a country which is predominantly Christian, other religions are freely sprouting, thanks to President Mnangagwa’s policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Basically everything went on very well. We had no injuries, no missing people and no one lost anything.

“Everyone was listening to advice in Saudi Arabia and it was very sound. We really represented the country in a good way. Our Zimbabwean flag has always been flying high there.

“Saudi Arabian authorities also appreciated Zimbabweans’ discipline and good behaviour.

“This Hajj had over 4 million people and Zimbabwe had 124 pilgrims,” said Mr Eid.

“We would like to appreciate the Government of Zimbabwe for their work in facilitating for us to go there.

“You would obviously need a Government like ours to facilitate for us to fulfil an important pillar of our religion.

“We had pilgrims from across the country represented and we would like to really salute the Government. It shows their sincerity when it comes to freedom of worship and association.

Mr Eid said everyone was happy although the 28-day trip was not very easy to undertake.

He said the pilgrims first went to Medina before proceeding to Mecca on June 27 for the mighty gathering adding that all of them prayed for the well-being of Zimbabweans.

“It’s our country, we love this country a lot and we also prayed for it.

“The Hajj is very important in our religion. One has to perform it once in a lifetime.”