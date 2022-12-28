Boreholes project to boost Matabeleland water supply

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu Senior Reporter

A GROUP of Zimbabweans based in South Africa have collectively purchased R3,5 million worth of borehole drilling equipment to address perennial water challenges in Matabeleland.

The 325 members formed Matabeleland Borehole Drilling Project (MBDP) in October 2020 and they are drawn from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

Each of the members will choose a community to donate a borehole to, after they all get boreholes at their homesteads.

The project resonates with the New Dispensation’s philosophy of Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Although the group started off with 700 members, some quit along the way fearing that the project was a scam as they could not physically meet with the organizers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With a minimum contribution of R11 500 from each family, the group registered the project and purchased the rig which has been successfully shipped to Bulawayo.

According to the implementation plan, the project will commence in January 2023 and by the end of next year, all members should have boreholes.

Speaking after the commissioning of the equipment yesterday, MBDP chairperson Mr Leonard Nkala said the journey had been hard, but he was happy that his people had achieved something in the name of developing Matabeleland.

“Our region is normally dry and we got tired of water challenges as we were losing our cattle and goats as a result. In October 2020 we decided to start the organisation. The group first had 700 members but over time others quit citing various challenges and a majority did not believe we would pull this off,” said Mr Nkala.

“Only 325 were left. We decided that we would continue and encouraged members to pay subscription fees of R500 just to kick-start the whole thing. In 10 months we had raised part of the money which our supplier from Pretoria wanted. Some members lost jobs and others were failing to pay up.”

Mr Nkala said the remaining members kept pushing and sacrificing until everyone was paid up.

“We were also driven by the fact that we often lose out on farming as well due to poor rainfall patterns. Since we are growing older, I mean we cannot continue living in South Africa forever as we eventually have to come back home and work on our future. We are happy to see black people emancipating themselves.

“Gone are the days of sitting back and claiming that such projects could be pulled off by donors, Whites or Indians, we just proved ourselves and this is definitely not the last project we will do for our region.”

Bulawayo’s deputy director in the Ministry of Local Government Mrs Tsvagai Marovatsanga, who represented the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, said she was proud to see people rallying behind Government to bring development to Matabeleland.

“We are proud of you as Bulawayo and we commend such a spirit among our people. We all know that water is an important and sensitive issue. As Government we are happy you are complementing the President’s work to mobilise resources and leave no one behind when it comes to communities having access to basics like water,” said Mrs Marovatsanga.

“We are happy about your work and commitment; it took a lot of courage because we knew these projects to only flourish in other races. These 325 boreholes will help us as a people and I know our communities will benefit. I am sure other communities will emulate this project which complements the Gwayi Shangani one, which Government is working on to ensure we have access to water as a region.”

Mr Hlangabeza Moyo the spokesperson for the organisation said there was a draw in November to determine which district would be the first to benefit.

“We will be drilling 20 boreholes in one district at a given time and then move to the next province until we all have boreholes. For purposes of this project, Bulawayo will be under Matabeleland North and we are starting with Umguza,” said Mr Moyo.

“After we are done, we will ensure this project generates money for the 325 members who worked tirelessly for its success.

“Members will, however, have to contribute towards fuel so that the project is sustainable as the vehicle will be making rounds across the region because we haven’t started making any money yet.”

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Nhlalo Nxumalo said she was excited as she will be one of the first to have a borehole.

“We heard about this project from our neighbour who told us there is something being planned to address water challenges back home in Ntabazinduna.

We joined the group but we were skeptical as we thought it’s one of those scams because we have fallen prey to scammers before,” said Mrs Nxumalo.

“My husband, however, was adamant and that is how we embarked on the journey. We even had to cut down on meals on some days, we had to sacrifice and through prayer we got this far. I am so happy to see that our equipment is here. We are grateful to our leaders; their level of transparency is out t of this world”

Mrs Nxumalo said the borehole will enable her family to embark on farming projects for sustenance.

“I would like to encourage my fellow Zimbabweans to be active in creating the country they want. Surely, there is power in numbers, even ants do not have much, but in numbers they manage to achieve a lot. We should not be afraid to do such projects as well because others have shown us that it’s possible.”