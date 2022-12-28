Daughter inspires artiste to release music

Arts Reporter

Canada-based Zimbabwean musician-cum-music-producer affectionately known as Micyunging has said that his daughter inspires him to release music and he uses it as therapy since he is far from home.

An information and technology expert, Micyunging who hails from Toronto is setting himself as an artiste to look out for in the new year.

The rhythm and blues singer has recently released his debut single “Nyeredzi” announcing his arrival and has been receiving overwhelming response and airplay on local stations.

But many have been asking and wondering the meaning of his stage name and how he came about it?

Micyunging said, “Micyunging came from my old nickname Young Mic, when I used to sing at a very young age. People used to call me Young Mic then as time goes by, I just took the Mic and joined with Young and came up with MicYunging.”

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Micyunging said music has been his greatest passion.

“Singing has always been part of history as I grew up in church participating in church choirs. From the age of 10, my parents noticed my love for music and they nurtured my career,” he said.

“Music has always been my greatest passion. I had settled my mind and accepted that I do it either part time or learn about it. My parents’ support boosted me a lot, too.”

His time in the United States before moving to Canada has been a mixed experience and being away from his family has been difficult but he has adapted to the new normal.

“Moving to Canada has been a mix of things. It has been eye-opening, challenging, fun and rewarding. Before I moved to Canada, I was working for Walt Disney World in Florida. So when Covid-19 pandemic hit the tourism industry, I decided to move to Canada where I was able to now work remotely,” he said.

Micyunging said his music is very versatile, although he is mostly a musician who sings about love and likes to blend cultural feelings in his songs.

“Ever since the age of eight years old, I have always loved music and thank God my parents have always been very supportive. Music is therapeutic, there are so many broken hearts, memories and life experiences that some people bottle up. So I found it necessary to address those things in a melodious way, hence why most of my songs are all emotional.”

Commenting on the song, “Nyeredzi”, he said that it was inspired by his daughter Yannah, who is always with her daddy in the studio in their free time.

“Ninety percent of my music is all written by me. Most of my songs and melodies come as dreams, I believe God communicates with me that way. Ten percent of it is written by my childhood friend Ephraim Satande who I work with remotely whenever I think of a song because of different geographical locations,” he said.

“My daughter Yannah has inspired me to actually work on more projects so that maybe one day if she is to choose that career path, she will have a good foundation or guidance from her daddy.

“I did a song Ngetani, meaning chains which talks about the situations people are experiencing on daily basis, mostly the black child of Africa. This record was produced by award winning sound engineer/ producer Tari G fingers who happens to have produced most of the songs on Jah Prayzah’s last album “Gwara” song like “Chimwe neChimwe” and “Bvumbamirai”.

He said he released his first official studio album entitled Sub-Saharan which is available on all digital streaming platforms.

“In October this year, I did a song that is currently trending on TikTok called “Ndipei Nguva” which features the person I respect in the history of Zim Hip Hop, Noble Stylz.

“The song was produced by one of my closest friends since childhood, a multiple Zim Hip Hop award winning producer called QuaZor; under Young Gamez Entertainment,” explained Micyunging.

He has also worked with Ti Gonzi on “Unondida Here?” which was produced by QuaZor too.

Citing some of his challenges in his career, Micyuing touched much on support and appreciation.

“The main challenges I face or that new musicians are facing is recognition, most Zimbabweans only pay attention to the names that they know, ignoring the content that other undergrounds are producing. Yes, I know we all have favourites, but we all deserve to be given a chance for fair listenership,” he said.

He boastfully said he was his own role model.

“I admire myself more because there will never be anyone who is going to do the things I do better than me. Even though I got inspiration from Chris Brown, Bow Wow; I have always believed in building my own personal brand without imitating anyone else. To some extent, I learn from those who have experienced the path that I’m taking so that I make few mistakes based on their experiences before,” he said.