Boost for local goat production

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Cross-breeding of regional goats with local breeds is expected to boost goat production after 500 offspring were produced from 36 improved goat bucks under the Sustainable Wildlife Management (SWM) Programme.

Speaking at a SWM event held in Harare recently, Cirad site coordinator Mr Maxwell Phiri said the Kaza project is being implemented in three wards in Binga District and Matabeleland North.

“The project has started bearing fruits after we had 15 Boer and 21 Kalahari goats distributed through the project. So far we have 36 improved goat bucks which we expect will go a long way in expanding high goat breeds.

“The project has been a success throughout communities and our goal is to let communities drive livestock production and have full access to projects. We want them to also learn how to protect livestock from wildlife animals as well as conserving wildlife,” said Mr Phiri.

He said the project had other initiatives that were driven by the quest to provide food security from alternatives that were not threatening natural resources.

He commended the Government for walking the talk to expand livestock production and wildlife protection.

Meanwhile, the Government says it is in the process of reviewing policies related to environmental sustainability as it moves in to reduce cases of human and wildlife conflict and environmental destruction.

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry permanent secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said the Government is in the process of reviewing policies that support alternative initiatives to food security rather than rural communities depending on wildlife and natural resources.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has identified wildlife as a key tourism enabler through its contribution to growth and development of the economy, and interventions such as the SWM programme that support Community Conservancies are critical for promoting the realisation of the benefits of sound wildlife management at a grassroots level.

“To further support this, my Ministry is in the process of reviewing the Parks and Wildlife Act to, amongst other issues, address the devolution of rights of access and use to communities for enhancement of local level benefits,” said Ambassador Faranisi.

He commended SWM initiatives which had already started bearing fruits.

“ I had the privilege of visiting the SWM project site in Mucheni Community Conservancy in Binga last week and I was happy to see some tangible results that the project has delivered in the targeted wards,” said Ambassador Faranisi.

“The goat breeding interventions where Boer and Kalahari goat breeds are being crossbred with local breeds for bigger carcass size is notable and highly commendable,” he said.

He said the continuation of SWM interventions had a vast potential in reducing community reliance on wild meat whilst also boosting protein and income needs at the household level.

He said there is a need to promote ongoing environmental measures that conserve and sustain the environment towards Vision 2030.