200 Kadoma homeowners spared eviction

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 200 beneficiaries of the Green Hood Park Housing Scheme in Kadoma were recently saved from eviction through a High Court provisional order.

Green Hood Park Housing Scheme incorporates the Youths Lodgers Association and the Women’s Caucus Association from the gold-rich town of Kadoma.

The High Court’s provisional order followed concerns that were being raised by various parties regarding the legitimacy of the scheme. The concerns led to a temporary halt of developments in the scheme.

However, last Tuesday, the High Court issued a provisional order under case number HCH 1785/24 to address the concerns.

“The provisional order bars the State from evicting our members from Railway Farm Kadoma without a court order. Furthermore, it allows our members to continue residing at Railway Farm Kadoma unless evicted through an order of a competent court,” said the Scheme’s public relations director, Mr Lenin Samhembere.

“Additionally, the provisional order interdicts the respondents from interfering with our scheme’s developmental projects,” he said.

According to the court papers seen by this publication, High Court Judge, Justice Amy Tsanga directed the respondents (the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and Zimbabwe Youth Promotion Corporation) to pay the costs of the suit.

“It is declared that evicting the applicants and their members without a court order is illegal as it is in violation of Section 74 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the ruling.

It was not clear this morning if the two respondents are going to pursue the case further.