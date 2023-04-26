Man in court for defrauding SA company

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A suspected Harare fraudster who allegedly duped an unsuspecting South African company of R7 655 386.90 in a botched scrap metal deal has appeared in court.

Dereck Rozva Mushinyi was facing fraud charges when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The State is opposing bail.

The court heard that sometime in 2017 and in South Africa, a company representative met Mushinyi who used to supply the company with scrap metal. Mushinyi made the representative believe that he was a genuine person who could supply scrap metal in huge quantities.

It is alleged that in 2020, Mushinyi misrepresented facts to complainant that he had the capacity to supply them with scrap metal from Zimbabwe to South Africa at a value of US$500 000.

On different dates, Mushinyi allegedly instructed the representative to send him money into some South African bank accounts which he had access to withdraw the money from whilst in Zimbabwe.

It is the State’s case that acting upon the instructions of Mushinyi, the representative sent money to him from the company’s business account.

The total money sent to the accused amounted to R7 655 386.90 equivalent to USD500 000.

After the complainant paid the money towards the scrap metal, Mushinyi started giving unreasonable excuses that were inconsistent with his initial promise that he had the capacity to supply the complainant’s company with the product.

The court heard that the complainant made numerous efforts to engage Mushinyi but he became evasive and unreasonable.

Nothing was recovered.