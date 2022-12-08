Bogus cop, CIO arrested in separate incidents

Crime Reporter

A 29-year-old bogus policeman has been arrested in Zvishavane after he was found wearing a police uniform while another man was arrested in Harare after producing a fake President’s Department identification card while threatening Government officials at their offices.

The two are assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On December 6, 2022, Police in Zvishavane arrested Farai Moyo aged 29 for impersonation after he was found wearing a police uniform at Mandava Business Centre. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

Moyo is alleged to have been extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been warned against abusing the names of senior Government officials to extort money and commit other crimes and duping the public.

This comes after, police in the Kopje area arrested Mark Jack (36) on Monday in connection with a case of impersonating a public official.

“The suspect allegedly produced a fake President’s Department ID while threatening Government officials at their offices,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

This is not the first time that bogus police officers have been arrested.

Recently, two bogus policemen were allegedly driving around Harare in their getaway car and stealing thousands of US dollars after accusing motorists of having violated traffic rules, were arrested, while police continued hunting for three accomplices, including a woman.

The arrested two were former police officers, Kabinara Frazer Chengetai (38) of Unit O Seke in Chitungwiza, who was discharged from the police service on November 19, 2009, for being unsuitable for duty, and Shelton Chingwecha (33) of New Zengeza 5 in Chitungwiza.