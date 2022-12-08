President Mnangagwa arrives in Equatorial Guinea for Cde Mbasogo inauguration

Hebert Zharare in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa arrived here early this morning to join other Heads of State and Government attending the official inauguration of Equatorial Guinea President, Cde Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who romped to victory during the November 2022 hamornised elections.

The President and his delegation landed at Malabo International Airport at around 0130 hours Zimbabwe time and was received by Zimbabwe Ambassador to Nigerian Cde Maxwell Ranga, businessman Mr George Manyerere among other officials.

Ambassador Ranga also covers Equatorial Guinea.

President Mnangagwa immediately went into a briefing session at the Airport with Zimbabwean officials based here.

Cde Mbasogo who receives his new mandate to lead the oil rich country, has been in power since 1979.

In every election, Cde Mbasogo has never won his mandate with less than 93 percent of the total vote cast.

In the just ended poll, he garnered 95 percent of the votes cast.

The President Mnangagwa leaves for Angola soon after the ceremony to attend the Organisation of African Carreabean Pacific Simmit.