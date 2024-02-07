Belarusian, Mozambican Ambassadors present credentials

Herald Reporter

Belarusian and Mozambican Ambassadors to Zimbabwe have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa promising to enhance the deep cordial relations that exist with the country.

Speaking at State House, Belarusian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Zimbabwe Ihar Marshalau who was the first to present credentials said it was a huge privilege to represent Belarus in Zimbabwe.

“I am looking forward to working with the Government and Zimbabweans. I am very delighted to have been received by his Excellency and we both agreed that the two countries are ready to enhance already existing cooperation in various sectors.

“It is known that Belarus and Zimbabwe enjoy successful partnership in such areas as agriculture, health and education,” he said.

Mozambican Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Carvalho Muaria also promised to deepen the two nations’ relations.