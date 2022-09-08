All set for war vets conference

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the historic inaugural two-day Zanu PF War Veterans League conference that would be officially opened tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary and President of the ruling party Zanu PF, will officially open the conference.

War veterans across the country will converge in Harare to elect their 40 national leaders who will be in charge of steering the Zanu PF War Veterans League for the next four years.

Since independence in 1980, war veterans had to contest for party positions with other non-combatant members, resulting in them being on the fringes of Zanu PF politics.

Delegates from the country’s 10 provinces are expected to arrive in Harare today.

Some foreign delegates from the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Frelimo of Mozambique are already in the country.

Dr Uri Davis, the head of the Palestinian delegation, said there was a common history of struggle against settler colonialism and imperialism between Zimbabwe and his country.

He said Zimbabwe’s future is bright under the Zanu PF leadership, since it is a political party that represents the past, present and the future.

Dr Davis said while Zimbabweans can now celebrate independence, Palestinians continue to struggle under Israeli occupation. He called for the immediate removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said all was in place for the key conference.

“We are ready to go. Delegates, both local and some foreign, are expected to arrive in Harare today.

“We have received some international delegates, with some from SADC revolutionary and ruling parties expected in the country today,” said Cde Mahiya.

“We have already received delegates from Palestine and Mozambique. Everything is in place now,” said Cde Mahiya.

He said war veterans were strongly behind President Mnangagwa’s candidature for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The conference will be held under the theme: “The Past, Power of the Present and Inspiration of the Future”.

About 3 500 delegates are expected to attend the conference.