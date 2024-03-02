Academy grooms next generation of soccer stars

Some of club members at the Dragon FC Porto pose for photograph with their coaches

Youth Interactive Writer

Popular soccer academy Dragon Force FC Porto has become a shining light for soccer in Zimbabwe, as it continues to grow drawing hundreds of teens and young adults from across the country who hope to become the next generation of international stars.

The academy is cultivating a new generation of soccer stars who will have the opportunity to compete on an international stage — with some even traveling to Portugal and other countries to hone their skills.

Since its opening last year, Dragon Force FC Porto has been dedicated to developing the skills of talented young footballers both on and off the field.

Several youths have already been trained by the academy, and they are optimistic about the role that sports will play in their future.

“Since joining FC Porto, I have developed a lot of skills and my future looks bright. I hope to follow in the footsteps of my role model, Cristiano Ronaldo, and obviously join our Warriors team,” 17 year old Tadiwa Kwenda said.

For Royal Muza (18), joining Dragon Force FC Porto is a significant step towards achieving his dream of becoming a national team player.

“I am confident that this training will give me the opportunity to develop my skills and pursue my dream of representing my country on a global stage.”

“I want to lift the flag of Zimbabwe high and show the world what we are capable of. Soccer is my passion and this is a dream come true. Many thanks goes to the academy founders,” Muza said.

Arnold Muranda, another beneficiary of the academy, expressed his excitement at finally having the opportunity to wear real football shoes, having previously only played barefooted.

“Back then, we would play with a ball made of paper, and my village friends would praise my skills.

“Now that I have been given the chance to play the real game, and I’m determined to make my dreams a reality,” Muranda said.

Dragon Force F.C Porto is a certified agency subscribed to the FC Porto in Portugal which is a bonus for locals who have been verifying and querying about the agency. It will give Zimbabwean youngsters an opportunity to join Portuguese giants FC Porto.

An official at the academy, Tichaona Mahoni in one of the recent interviews, said the football landscape will never be the same again.

“As the director of the academy (FC Porto), I am very excited with this development. Bringing such a giant in global football to establish a school here is something tremendous and I am extremely happy about it,” said Mahoni. Currently the academy is situated at Higher Achievers School sporting grounds in Borrowdale.