Stakeholders in aquaculture receive training

Ashton Mutyavaviri

PLAYERS in the small and medium enterprises sector recently had an opportunity to learn the best practices in fish production and marketing according to regional economic standards after attending a three-day training workshop.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department (FARD) hosted the three-day Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) Innovation Platform Training for aquaculture in Harare.

Participants for the workshop were drawn from the private sector, Zimbabwe Fish Producers Association (ZFPA) with the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) sending representatives from Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. The academia, Government departments which included Lake Harvest, Chinhoyi University Technology (CUT), Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MAUST) and fisheries focal persons also attended.

FARD director Mr Milton Makumbe said the objective was to capacitate stakeholders in aquaculture and the fishing industry to produce and market quality fish in line with the required standards.

Mr Makumbe said such innovative platforms were set to solve farmers’ problems so their implementation would give farmers a value chain approach – from the breeder to the table.

“These innovation platforms (IP) aim to give a value chain approach to solving sectorial problems for improvement of the sector.

“The training has led to the development of the first aquaculture innovation platform in Zimbabwe, which will be registered with FARA on the continental platform,” he observed.

He added that the idea was to support capacity development of the private sector and other relevant institutions to catalyse large-scale increases in agricultural productivity and commodity production engendered through the deployment of proven technologies.

“These activities will foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and innovation within the relevant commodity sector, create a platform for stakeholders to share ideas, experiences and innovative approaches,” said Mr Makumbe.

The training was also meant to equip nominated IPs with advanced knowledge, increase productivity and profitability, benefiting farmers and other stakeholders involved in the aquaculture value chain.

He further said a strengthened network of digitally connected farmers empowered with IP thinking through capacity building could enable farmers to adopt best practices and improve their productivity.

All participants were honoured with certificates in innovation platforms’ training.

FARA leverages its IP approach in the implementation of TAAT to contribute to the delivery of the goals of African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Feed Africa Initiative.

TAAT focuses on the removal of policy bottlenecks in programmes, disseminating input delivery and mainstreaming climate smart agriculture (CSA) in country programmes.

The dissemination of proven climate-smart agricultural production technologies enhances agricultural productivity, supporting the development of certified seeds for climate resilient varieties of maize, aquaculture, wheat, cassava, sorghum/millet, orange flesh sweet potato, high-iron beans, supporting and linking agripreneurs (women and youth) to TAAT technology delivery.