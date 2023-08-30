7 killed in Harare-Mutare highway accident

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Seven people died while four others were injured when a Honda Fit and a VW vehicle collided head on at the 60 km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway today.

The accident occurred at around 8am.

It is alleged that the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle that was travelling towards Harare encroached in the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head on collision with a VW vehicle which was going towards Marondera.

Reports say the Honda Fit had nine people on board. Seven including the driver died on spot.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, the two vehicles were yet to be removed.

The Honda Fit vehicle sustained major frontal damages, shattered windows, with blood stains all over the seats.

Scores of Mukuti residents were also at the scene, with shock written all over their faces.

One of the eyewitnesses Mr Edias Gava said he heard a loud bang, followed by screams from trapped passengers.

“I then rushed to the scene where, together with other residents, pulled some bodies from the Honda Fit which is now a wreckage. I think about seven people died. We managed to pull out two more who were still alive but seriously injured,” said Mr Gava.