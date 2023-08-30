CUT’s pioneer public relations director dies

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

VETERAN journalist and Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)’s first public relations and marketing director, Dr Musekiwa Clinton Tapera has died.

He was 56.

Dr Tapera, who was also columnist at the Zimpapers’ newspaper The Herald, died after a short illness at his Mapako home in Chinhoyi on Sunday morning.

Writing in his personal capacity, the PhD holder in Management, specialising in destination branding of Zimbabwe for tourism performance, put the nation on the world map through his articles that were published by The Herald.

Some of the articles that he penned include: Practical fundamentals to champion branding of Zimbabwe, that was published on March, 16 2021.

The Herald’s news editor Farai Dzirutwe described Dr Tapera as an excellent writer who helped push Zimbabwe’s positive image while the managing editor, Ruth Butaumocho was devastated at his loss.

Dr Tapera was also described by journalists in Chinhoyi as a mentor.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Mashonaland West chapter secretary general, Mr Tichaona Katsvamutima said the province was deeply saddened by the demise of the veteran journalist and marketer.

He was also the chapter’s provincial media awards committee chairperson; whose onerous task was to mobilise resources for the successful hosting of the annual glittering awards ceremony.

Dr Tapera was also a board member of the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) and CUT’s brand ambassador.

He is survived by his wife, four children and one grandchild.

He will be buried at White City Cemetery tomorrow.