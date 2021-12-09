65-year-old man sentenced to 15 years for raping neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 65-year-old-man from Chiweshe was sentenced to 15 years in prison for luring his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter into his bedroom before raping her.

The man pleaded guilty to rape charges when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa who suspended three years of the sentence for five years.

He will save 12 effective years.

Prosecutor Ms Sheila Maribha told the court that on November 29 this year at around 3 pm the accused was at his house when he called the minor.

The minor complied and the accused held her by the hand and dragged her inside his bedroom and raped her.

After the assault, the accused told the minor not to tell anyone about the incident.

The matter came to light the same day when the minor told her mother that she was sexually assaulted by the same man several times since 2019.