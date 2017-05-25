Zimra chief Pasi resigns

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter—

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi has resigned from his post with immediate effect, citing irretrievably broken down relations with his employer who last year suspended him over a slew of misconduct allegations. It is not clear whether Comm-Gen Pasi will still answer to over 40 counts of misconduct, including vehicle importation scams and other charges dating back to 2009.

Related articles:

Among other charges, Comm-Gen Pasi was facing allegations of signing a $14 million contract with a company called AVIC International for the supply of uniforms and tollgate equipment without following tender procedures.

He also stands accused of failure to investigate the alleged fraudulent importation of vehicles by Zimra executives, authorising his daughter to use the authority’s vehicle and approving salary increments without board approval.

Comm-Gen Pasi was also expected to answer to allegations of allocating himself excessive vehicle allowances to an extent of getting $374 451 between 2014 and May 2016.

He is also accused of allocating himself excessive holiday allowances and withdrew $205 000 from the authority between 2014 and May 2016.

He also allegedly received “unexplained” allowances to the tune of $121 926 in a year.

In March this year, the revenue collector sent Comm-Gen Pasi and five other managers on forced leave over an alleged vehicle importation scam.

He is being charged in terms of the Zimra code of conduct.

Zimra was also investigating three senior officials — Mr Robert Mangwiro, Mr Shadreck Dimingo and Mrs Truenia Dimingo — who were also suspended after being implicated in an audit report.

Zimra chairperson Mrs Willia Bonyongwe confirmed the development, saying the Zimra board had accepted Comm-Gen Pasi’s resignation. In his resignation letter, Comm-Gen Pasi asked for timeous payment of “certain emoluments” due to him.

“My employer has without just or lawful cause preferred unfounded charges against me. The charges ring hollow being based as they are upon an incompetent audit report prepared by auditors who abdicated their most basic functions and responsibilities,” reads the letter.

“I wish to reiterate and make it abundantly clear that I have committed no misconduct either of the nature alleged or at all. I have served the authority with much grace, poise and integrity and competence.”

He said the fact that the allegations were preferred against him, meant that there has been a “complete breakdown” in his relationship with Zimra.

Comm-Gen Pasi said even if he is acquitted, he did not believe he would want to continue to be of “service to the country” under such circumstances.

“For the foregoing reasons, I cannot in good conscience subject myself to the instituted disciplinary process. I refuse to chlorinate that process. It is in the national interest, the authority’s interest and my own interest that I terminate my employment with the authority.

“I terminate the relationship the very same way it was consummated, with peace, tranquillity and restraint. I clothe myself in dignity as I put off my title and call time on the long and gratifying association that I have had with the authority. I have decided to walk. I do so with effect from today May, 22, 2017.

“I am aware that this triggers the payment of certain emoluments that are due to me. I have all the confidence, madam chair, that you will facilitate timeous payment of those.

“I further implore you to consider the selfless and dedicated service that I have put in my work for a period in excess of three decades,” Mr Pasi wrote.

He thanked President Mugabe for bestowing trust and confidence in him.

Said Mrs Bonyongwe: “All stakeholders are aware, the commissioner-general has been on suspension and undergoing disciplinary hearings. He has, however, opted to resign with immediate effect prior to the conclusion of the hearings. The board has accepted his resignation.

“The Zimra board, together with senior management and staff, would like to acknowledge the service that Commissioner-General Pasi rendered to the organisation and wish him well in his future endeavors.”