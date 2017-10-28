Zanu-PF seeks to raise $8m for Special Congress

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

Zanu-pf yesterday launched a massive resource mobilisation campaign to raise $8 million for its Extraordinary National People’s Congress slated for December. A major highlight of the extraordinary congress is the reaffirmation of President Mugabe as the party’s candidate for next year’s harmonised elections and to rally party structures on the importance of winning the polls.

zanu-pf finance secretary Cde Obert Mpofu, who chairs the fundraising committee, yesterday said he was convinced that they would be able to raise the $8 million. “We always appeal to our stakeholders, our well-wishers, for support when we have a major function like that of a Congress or a conference,” he said.

“The party, as you all know, has always embarked on a resource mobilisation campaign towards raising funds for the Extraordinary Congress. The party is supposed to raise at least $8 million through its fundraising efforts and these will cover the following areas: We will be requesting provinces to make their contributions of $100 000 towards this important development and we will also be expected to donate in kind.

“We are expecting foodstuffs and other related items to be brought by the provinces, including meat or cattle. We also provided for leadership contributions. This is a normal thing we do each time we embark on a programme of this nature.” Cde Mpofu said all contributions should be made through the party’s account.

Said Cde Mpofu: “We have received a lot of complaints from well-wishers about people who have been using the party to raise funds and advising that these funds should be deposited into accounts which are not party accounts. But again, I want to thank you colleagues for your usual support and want to assure you that all your contributions will be accounted for. I am appealing to all well-wishers who are here and those outside in the private sector, public sector and from individuals who have supported party activities in the manner they have supported.

“We expect quite a big number of delegates since now the conference has been turned into an Extra-ordinary Congress. There have been a lot of invited guests within and outside the country, making the number a bit higher than that has been projected.” Cde Mpofu said the fund raising committee had lined up several activities to meet the target of $8 million.

He said they would also approach individual companies as part of their fund raising initiatives. “We have lined up some functions which will see us organising a dinner function which we have always done,” he said. “We also have some ruffle activities where tickets are currently being sold. The ruffle will be contacted at the Congress. We have well-wishers that have donated vehicles, tractors and other implements relating to those donations that will be won and the exhibition. We will be having some companies (at the exhibition) and we are overwhelmed (because) most companies want to exhibit during the Congress.

“We will be talking to individual companies or individuals for their support. As a mass party, we are convinced that the generality of people, including companies, will support this worth cause.”