TIMB introduces e-marketing

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Preparations for the 2017 tobacco marketing season are at advanced stage, with the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board training buyers on the newly introduced electronic marketing system.

This year, the tobacco sector will use e-marketing system to reduce corruption and improve transparency.

TIMB corporate communications manager Mr Isheunesu Moyo yesterday said to date 80 745 farmers have registered and submitted crop estimates.

This is an increase from the 70 161 that had registered during the same period last year.

“E-marketing system has been rolled out and users are currently undergoing training,” said Mr Moyo. “We ran a dummy sale with buyers at one of the auction floors.

“We have licensed three auction floors; Boka Tobacco Floors, Tobacco Sales Floor and Premier Tobacco Floors.

“TIMB has also licensed 15 contracting companies to pre-finance tobacco production and is in the process of licensing Class A buyers.

“Most farmers with an early irrigated crop are reaping and curing their crop. We are also conducting training in all tobacco growing areas to educate farmers on important practices, so that they get a good crop which fetches high prices on the market.

“It is important that farmers produce a crop that is required by the market. We also train farmers on presentation of the tobacco for the market.”

Prospects for the 2017 agricultural season are positive as normal to above rainfall was predicted.

The high rainfall is ideal for tobacco production where the bulk of the farmers still rely on rain fed agriculture.

Some farmers suffered losses as their crop was affected by hailstorms, with agricultural experts advising farmers to insure their crop.

But most farmers are reluctant to insure their crops, while others have suffered at the hands of some companies that have failed to honour their obligations.

TIMB urged farmers to insure their crops with reputable companies.

Farmers have planted 66 554 hectares of tobacco, an increase from the 56 623ha that were planted during the same period last year.