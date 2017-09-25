Shoppers resist price increases • Govt warns media for peddling falsehoods • Supermarkets well stocked, trading normally

September 25, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
A customer stands by stacks of rice and sugar in a supermarket in Harare yesterday. — Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

Herald Reporters
Major supermarkets and other outlets in and around Harare were trading normally over the weekend and taking all forms of payment, putting to shame reports on social media that prices of basic commodities had doubled due to rising inflation.

Government dismissed the mischievous reports, warning those who abused social media to peddle false information risked arrest.

The public panicked over the weekend after tuckshop operators and small businesses started hiking prices and rejecting Ecocash and bank transfers as a means of payment.

People started stocking cartons of cooking oil, soap and other groceries, creating an artificial shortage in parts of the city.

A survey by The Herald yesterday showed that bigger supermarkets like OK, Pick n Pay, Spar, Choppies and others were fully stocked and trading at normal prices while accepting all forms of payment.

In a statement last night, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo dismissed as false and unfounded social media claims of chaos in the currency markets.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs’ attention has been drawn to a sudden spate of irresponsible press and social media reports falsely claiming that there is chaos in the currency markets that has precipitated widespread panic buying of basic commodities due to their alleged shortage or skyrocketing prices,” said Minister Chombo.

He said it was notable that the running thread of these hyperbolic press and social media reports was their propaganda that the country had suddenly slipped back to the hyperinflationary days of 2008.

“Of grave concern to the ministry is that these reports have all the trappings of a politically coordinated criminal agenda by some well-known renegades and malcontents who now seek to disturb the peace in the country to cause alarm and despondency in pursuit of an alleged political programme.”

Minister Chombo said spreading alarm and despondency was not an expression of democracy nor was it media freedom.

“It is a criminal offense and is therefore punishable. In the circumstances, Government is closely monitoring the press and social media reports in question with a view to taking decisive action to deal a telling blow to the perpetrators of the crime in terms of the laws of the country’s criminal justice system.”

In some shops, cooking oil shelves were empty while other traders restricted each customer to buy a single 2-litre bottle.

Panic buying began on Saturday morning but by late yesterday the situation had normalised.

Disturbingly, some general dealers in Glen View and parts of Chitungwiza were reportedly selling 2-litre bottles of cooking oil for as much as between $5 and $8,50 from $3,39.

Hardware shops selling building materials in Mbare lost business yesterday due to price distortions. Some customers rejected the ridiculous prices and terms of trade.

Moto Steel, which sells deformed bars and other steel materials in Mbare, was demanding only United States dollars, with no price list for transfers or bond notes and coins.

“We are only accepting US dollars cash. No swipe and we also do not accept bond notes. If you need a price list for bond notes, Ecocash or swipe, try to check with us tomorrow or Tuesday,” said a shop attendant.

Steel Centre was taking bond notes but had doubled prices of its merchandise.

For 12-millimetre deformed bars, Steel Centre was charging US$3 each and $6 bond notes. It wasn’t accepting swipe or Ecocash transactions.

Sure Cast Cement (42,5) was increased from $11,80 per 50kg bag to $12 at hardware shops at Manyame Park Complex in Chitungwiza while the price of a PPC PC15 (32,5) bag of cement rose from $10,70 to $10,90 yesterday.

The hardware shops at the complex were accepting all forms of payment.

Long queues were observed at major fuel traders like Total and Puma where they were accepting all forms of payment. Smaller dealers were demanding cash payments only.

At Mashwede Service Station near Matapi Police Station in Mbare, fuel attendants were demanding cash and turned away motorists who wanted to use swipe cards or Ecocash.

Glow Petroleum service stations in and around the city were also demanding cash while Trek Service Station along Seke Road turned away motorists who wanted to use bank cards claiming the system was down.

Over the weekend, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said it had increased foreign currency allocation for basic and essential commodities to curtail threats of shortages.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the central bank would allocate an additional US$30 million a week for basic and essential commodities imports with an additional US$15 million being spent on fuel and electricity imports.

He said the injection of additional foreign currency followed marginal increases in prices of goods and commodities in most shops in Harare fuelled by speculative social media reports of impending shortages.

The development triggered panic buying and illegal monetary transactions.

Dr Mangudya dismissed suggestions that most basic commodities were beginning to disappear from shop shelves.

The RBZ has also introduced a US$600 million Nostro Stabilisation Facility from Cairo-headquartered African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to start addressing the foreign currency deficit on the market.

The nostro stabilisation facility is meant to deal with ongoing delays in the processing of foreign payments by banks for the procurement of productive imports as part of a raft of measures to stabilise the economy.

The facility will cover the foreign currency gap that widened after the closure of the 2017 tobacco marketing season.
  • No Mhani

    I think the government is being too soft on publications like the Daily News & Newsday which publish these kind of fear mongering stories daily.
    They should either be shut or the editor & writers of those stories put in jail.
    Their intent is clearly to sabotage the country & its shocking they openly do it everyday.
    If an ordinary person like me can clearly see their intentions, why is the government allowing them to keep spreading fear & despondency in people?

    • zimbotry

      The people no longer trust the Government. That is why. They only have themselves to blame

    • GetRealPF

      It’s called the truth. Something you are clearly blind to

      It is the Herald that is the root of fear-mongering partisan reportage… and they get away with murder

      There is no need to sabotage the economy and the country, ZANU-PF and it’s mafia family are doing that all on their own (2 Rolls Royces spring to mind?)

    • SlackJawedYokel

      What about the Gerald whose half of this story is reporting on the same shortages?? They are also saying there are shortages and prices have increased. It’s like everybody is saying the same thing. Even RBZ governor is corroborating and is planing to increase Forex allocations to deal with these shortages. But being a dictatorship govt, it’s always scared of its own shadows.

    • Ndangariro

      lets wait and see chokwadi chichabuda its a matter of time

  • Mimi

    Minister Chombo’s denial of the truth and situation on the ground will/shall not help matters. If anything his utterances will only make Zimbabweans more agitated and anxious. The government should do better than this surely. As of yesterday my daughter could not swipe for petrol; Evan Mawarire is arrested; basic foodstuffs are out of stock! Now which Zimbabwe is Hon Chombo talking about. This is just not on.

  • Tari

    It reads like 2008 article….”These shortages are artificial caused by businesses sabotaging the economy…..the Minister wants to assure the nation that there are enough foreign reserves to meet domestic needs….blur,blur”

  • mandevu

    what democracy are you talking about Chombo. You expect the citizens of this country to behave as if all is well, when you and you Zanu PF cronies operate as thieves

  • Chamunorwa

    How will the Youth Interface rallies address our economic problems? Our politicians are adept at barking up the wrong tree. Their behaviour reminds of Emperor Nero who fiddled while Rome was burning…

  • Judas Iscariot

    If i have a choice between believing this regime,or social media,i will believe social media anytime. We are still waiting for the regime to tell us of the embarrassing incident involving our first lady in SA. I remember the days when social media warned us,we would all be forced to use bond notes,and the regime saying it was a lie,and argued bond notes were only an incentive for exporters. Where are we now? This is the same regime that was denying our diamonds were being looted in Chiadzwa. Only yesterday Chinamasa was denying that the foreign currency black market was flourishing,yet it’s there for everyone to see. The regime is out of touch with reality.

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    There we are again focusing on the symptoms instead of the causes. Why are the consumers panicking? Why cannot we withdraw our own money?

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    The fact that you are reporting it means all is not well. This is a repeat of 2008 under a different name: bond notes. Don’t be fooled people. I hope it crashes and burns so we can cleanse ourselves of this mweya wengozi called Zanu. Seriously. Just look around us. All the countries we used to laugh at have progressed isu tichingoudzwa zvekupenga. Enough is enough. Nyika yekupi isina kana mari yayo?

  • PAPA JOSE

    Something is wrong.Lets do away with bond notes and leave coins for change only before its too late. 2008 trends and signs are showing now. Govt shld act now otherwise criminalising pple for saying the truth in social media wont help. Fuel is not there as normal its true. If these garages are getting foreign currency for fuel why does RBZ allow them to demand cash. They shld withdrew licences these are the people who take that cash for buying usd on the streets causing unnecessary suffering to innocent pple.

  • Adagio

    Chombo need not attribute the exaggerations by unscrupulous people sending the exaggerated WhatsApp messages to politics. From around 2009 to around 2013 foreign currency was not a problem. What changed from then is what needs to be addressed. The problem is lack of confidence in the economy and the governance of the country. Even suggestions by some that Mangudya should resign is not the solution. His replacement will not improve the situation for as long as there is perceived political risk and unfavourable policies which have been causing capital flight and preventing FDIs. A country does not necessarily need to be run on USDs. Zimbabwe should rightly function with its own currency. In Botswana one can only transact with Pula’s. In Zambia their Kwacha works well. The list goes on.

  • Tarubva

    The Herald, you belong to the same cartel that is destroying our homeland right in our eyes, this is the same propaganda you were spewing in 2007, under the direction of one, Gideon Gono, until all hell broke loose. For the sake of the country, tell the truth: BOND NOTES ARE TOXIC!

  • Dennis mudzingwa

    No amount of threats and denials will have an impact on the market. In fact, it is the government who shall follow the market and adjust civil servants salaries to address market developments. Currently a teacher’s $400 wage has been systematically reduced to $160. The next payday, it might not be enough to buy a much needed passport.

  • Manuchobambo1

    There is no point in government denying the inevitable. The market is simply responding to the forces of supply and demand. The supply side is being affected by the time it takes to get goods restocked due to the number of factors that include the crashing bond note which will never be the same with USD. This government must learn that its policies that they create that affect the market and you dont simply work and dictate that the bond note is the same as USD. Revise the issue of bond notes before its too late. The country is going down..

  • Ray Mbada

    Let’s see what will happen to those who hiked prices and if no action is taken, then what it means is that our government officials are the culprits. If their reason for doing that is unfounded like we are being told here, then they must be punished. We are tired of these continued blemishes on either sabotage or sanctions where none of the two is tangible. Throw all those saboteurs out of business because they are a time bomb awaiting detonation. Track the record back and find out where these culprits belong.

  • eliah

    My feeling is that irrespective of the messages by alarmists and moreso by money dealers who want to profit more by hiking illegal market rates ,the situation will never degenerate to 2008 circus as the government will never let that damaging scenario recur.
    A lot of people have not been happy with the almost one to one value of the bond to usd although there has been a wide gap when it comes to converting ecocash and transfers to Cash. Econet need to be taken to task on what is happening to the cash we transfer in their system as we thought by now there were suppose to open centres like Mukuru for withdrawing our money whilst the the Governor need to sort out with banks so that we can access our money in the banking system without hiccups.

    • SlackJawedYokel

      How did they allow it to happen in 2008? Not only did it happen, they even denied it, sustained it, just like what they are doing now. It’s time to dump this cursed country

  • Collin

    That could be an election strategy by those who fear the elections, but to me it may be no different from putting only voter registration centre in a city as big as Harare

  • musayigwa

    A heading “Supermarkets well stocked” is the real proof that all is not well.

    Well stocked supermarkets functioning normally will never make any headline – period.

  • Collin

    Let us address the root causes of all this. The bottom line is that people no longer trust the govt, especially with regards it’s policies. I would encourage the RBZ governor to withdraw all the bond notes which have driven away all the forex in this cowntry (as pronounced by Hon. Malema) & try to find ways of introducing the Rands so that we may not have these cash problems or externalisation of such

    • tafamutekwe

      The RBZ is struggling to manage a modern day plastic monetary system.As long as the economy has a three tier pricing system it demonstrates that the economy has no confidence in what the Governor is saying and promulgating.This is very dangerous because a monetary system runs on the basis of faith in what the bank notes are said to be worth and what the banking system says in regards to the status of its clients’ bank balances. Ironically the rest of the modern economies have long since abandoned bank notes as a mode of conducting business whilst Zimbabwe is moving in reverse and clamoring for hard cash as the preferred mode of conducting business.This is explicit failure on the part of the RBZ and its parent ministry(of Finance.)

  • Musorobhangu(G40)

    You are exposing ZPF CDE…just debate reasonably

  • yowe

    Things are not well…they can fight to deny all they want but zvinhu hazvina kumira mushe

  • Taneta

    It is rather disturbing that you honestly think that this situation that is prevailing is because of political manipulation just because the elections are around the corner, by whom I ask. Our government is self serving and they know it they have all the cards that can chase away our problem in a day if the so wish but political survival is the bread and butter never mind where we end up as the citizenry. No amount of threatening or denial will reverse this current situation. its like blaming sanctions for the problem that bedevil us a country. How many trips has our dear President done outside of the country this year alone and with how many people in tow. How have the rallies benefited Zimbabwe. Nothing. Politics of patronage has killed our country because no one dare stand up for the people of Zimbabwe when you hoodlums sit in your meetings. This whole year how many politburo meetings have been done all discussing politics and nothing about the gloomy future that we face as Zimbabweans. WE Zimbabweans need a political leadership will stop for a minute to think about the effects of the current status quo on the people of this great nation. Yes you are right we need a shift in priority and lifestyle but this has to start from the top. The legacy of our leadership has been all things lavish from the cars they drive to houses they live in but not to uplifting the common man. This country deserves better and you know it ndizvo, makaendera kuhondo.

  • zvepanet guguler

    unga tiudzawo kuti ma sanctions acho ndeapi amunongotaura nezvawo pliz help

  • Wellington

    But it doesnt help the country for how many years we suffering and no solution only what we hear is negative things some being blown out of proportion. The so called know it all they dont offer solution only causing panic and confusion. And why would a sane person buy cooking oil (causer of BP and heart attack) for $8 uchiti washayei only promoting these nobodies

  • Guest

    lets make a law which criminalise hoarding of cash. The biggest problem in Zimbabwe is not sanctions or Zanu Pf or MDC but lack of discipline among Zimbabweans.How do you explain the trade of bond notes against dollar in the streets nxaa

  • SlackJawedYokel

    Lol! Western controlled. But you use the USD, a western currency? Why don’t your stupid govt stop using western money and still to pan African liberated currencies? Is it being stuck in colonial mentality?

  • SlackJawedYokel

    So are you saying the regime must never change? That’s why some woman told you her husband will rule from the grave. #### Makapusa, ndosaka makasevenzeswa munguva yehondo. Hezvo vamwe vasina kana kuibata pfuti vaakufamba nemarolce Royce maviri maviri, madzakudzaku achikwangwaya, kufira mafufu semakonzo ana fake comrade

  • eliah

    If it has failed it has failed to the minority but the majority do not seem bothered by what the government is doing right or doing wrong. Latest check on voter registration response still indicate a poor response and the voice of the other side of the river is till quiet indicating that there are not interested in taking over and correcting the situation but just interested in making empty noise.
    This is reality and we safely say, if you cant beat them you join them as the opposition seem lost on how best to tackle this situation either.

  • wezhira wezheve

    pakaipa mr editor since morning ndichitsvaga diesel cant get hama , why is it it seems like you are obstructing the reality of the current situation

  • Innoe

    why is it that there is no specific date by which the other centres will; be availed yet the voter registration deadline id in bl;ack and white

  • Taneta

    Sanctions that do not stop ana Rusell from importing Rolls Royce’s, sanctions that don’t stop all the big wigs from sending their children for university abroad nor purchasing mansions kuSouth Africa.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    And you know this how? Unmasking yourself there Herald?

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Balanced reporting? Start with your ZANU Pravda aka Herald.

  • Ticha

    As long as FX is short this is what will happen. It is what we can expect from now until we make some sort of economic changes to make investing conducive and truly reward an exporter based on a realistic rate. Otherwise we are continuing Gonoisms in a far more fragile market than it was then. Companies would rather close than sell a fixed prices. Stop messing with market forces and make things conducive to do business !

  • nelson moyo

    If you have US dollars in your pocket you will find fuel – either petrol or diesel.
    If you only have the card or mabondi you will stay with those things – and of course be without fuel and have to be footing.Some even call it shanks’s ponying
    The US dollar as predicted is king and Greshams law is still valid after 400 years – where bad money drives out good – who has seen a US dollar in the last week ?

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    So after the elections the so called sanctions will be removed after your resounding victory? The answer is No. So why should Zimbos vote in an inept govt that can’t even sail us through fake elections? Cuba and Rhodesia were under real sanctions. They didn’t hold. Isu we instead blow $15m accompanying a useless someone to the UN to deliver an equally useless speech.