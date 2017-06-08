Robbers vanish with $80 000

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

A Harare couple lost $80 000 cash in Madokero suburb to armed robbers on Saturday, as it emerged that businesspeople who do not bank money are being targeted by criminals.

Police sources said robbers trail their targets from areas around the city and pounce on them while opening gates at their homes or at traffic lights.They said the increase in such cases were worrisome, as people might be killed in the attacks.

Police confirmed the $80 000 robbery on Saturday, adding investigations were in progress. Members of the public are being dissuaded from carrying large sums of money as the robbers are on the prowl.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba warned perpetrators of such crimes that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with them.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred in Madokero Estates, Mabelreign,” she said. “On 3 June at around 1800 hours, three unknown male adults all armed with unidentified pistols, gained access into the complainant’s yard when the gate was opened for him.

“The accused persons fired some shots, which hit the driver’s window and demanded the complainant to comply with their orders. The robbers stole cash amounting to $80 000 which was in the car.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said following recent cases of armed robberies where motorists have been falling prey to robbers disguised as travellers seeking transport at undesignated points, they had arrested three suspected criminals in an attempted robbery case in Mkwasine, Lowveld.

“On 10 April 2017 at around 2000hrs, two accused robbers were given a lift to Mkwasine at Lyonnais Bus Stop in Chiredzi by the complainants who were travelling from Chiredzi to Mkwasine,” she said.

“After they had travelled for about 14 kilometres, one of the accused persons drew a pistol and ordered the driver to stop. A passenger in the vehicle wrested the gun away from the accused person. Other motorists stopped and assisted to arrest the accused persons.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said three suspects – Decent Promise Chibhememe (36), Samson Paradzai (30) and Vincent Punyuka (43) – have since appeared in court.

“Initial investigations revealed that the recovered pistol was stolen from a security guard who was guarding a bank at Checheche Business Centre in Chipinge,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

Last Friday, a gang of four robbers armed with pistols and iron bars pounced on Kunaka Hospital in Dema near Harare, where they assaulted staff, including nurses, before disappearing with a Toyota Landcruiser belonging to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

They also stole about $2 300 and mobile phones.

The robbers drenched one of the nurses with petrol and threatened to set her ablaze if she failed to comply with their demands.

Mbare Police Dog Section based at Waterfalls Police Station recently arrested five armed robbers and recovered knives, knobkerries and axes that were used to attack residents in the suburb at night.

The robbers were identified as Victor Mubaiwa (38) of No. 20 Overspill, Epworth; Norman Muchemwa (38) of No. 11B Matererini Flats, Mbare; Bernard Kurira (34) of No. 8B Matererini Flats, Moffat Phiri (34) and Joshua Mutizirwa (38) of Block 5A Matererini Flats.

Six other armed robbers appeared in court on Monday, where it was revealed they killed four people and left eight others seriously injured in Harare’s Hatcliffe and Kuwadzana and in Ruwa during their reign of terror.