President warns traffic police

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter—

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday warned traffic police officers against engaging in corruption at roadblocks and challenged them to improve their education. Speaking at a passout parade for 593 graduands at Morris Depot in Harare, the President advised the cops to be upright in the execution of their duties. “I am told, while performing your duty, lots of temptation will visit you, especially police officers manning roadblocks. Such temptation, I am reliably informed, is blind to gender or age and is not regional or tribalistic. Be warned!”

The President called for unity as the country heads for the harmonised elections next year.

“As we prepare for the harmonised elections, I urge all Zimbabweans to remain united in upholding peace. We should not present our detractors with an opportunity to discredit our own internal democratic processes. I am confident that police will be up to the task as they help to maintain order and peace,” he said.

President Mugabe also challenged the police to improve themselves through study.

“Improve yourself in the police organisation through study and research. Aim high so as not to be one of those who are heard boasting, ‘…I have 20 years experience as a Constable’. Uphold Zimbabwe’s reputation of being the most literate country in Africa,” he said.

President Mugabe urged the graduands to be loyal and committed to duty.

“As police officers, you have a duty to maintain, indeed contribute, to the excellent brand the ZRP had made over the years. In addition, it is incumbent upon you to broaden the scope of law and order in the country. You should regard yourselves as beacons and embodiments of high morality,” he said.

Of the 593, graduands, 340 were men while 253 were women.

“I believe this large contingent comprising 340 men and 253 women police recruits is an indication of our resolve to combat the increasingly alarming incidence of crime in our country. With time we would ultimately like to attain a comfortable and manageable police: population ratio, where one police officer is to serve a certain number of people.

“But our war against crime cannot be solely premised on the mass production of police officers. It is absolutely necessary to improve the quality of our police training. Such training should be so thorough as to prevail over the not only sophisticated but versatile modern day criminal. Police training seeks to develop a curriculum that prepares the police officers to face challenges in the course of duty,” he said.

Yesterday’s graduands were trained for a year.

“They followed a one year training duration, which was a change from the traditional one which lasted only six months. The new training paradigm also involved on the job training, which required students to be attached to various police stations countrywide before they returned to the depot for further refinement integration of skills.

“The theoretical content of training provided a rich and firm background, comprising courses aimed at producing an all round police education,” President Mugabe said.

They covered courses like political history of Zimbabwe, the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Police duties and Investigations, Domestic Violence Act, Basic Accounting, Community Policing, Traffic Enforcement, Local and Sign Languages.

President Mugabe applauded the teaching of local and signs languages.

“Certainly, this constitutional requirement is not only cardinal for the creation of an inclusive society but emboldens police effectiveness, through the creation of strong community relations. A versatile police officer should be able to speak any local language and therefore should also find it fairly easy to work with and within the local environment,” he said.

The President advised the graduands to be wary of some elements in the force who might lead them astray.

“I also ask you to take note and be wary of the old stock who are ready to lead you astray. You should be prepared to meet those of them who are always complaining of this or that as they often choose to speak of the worst side of the police force or their superiors in general. Ask yourself as to why, if the police work is so bad, as they say, they still continue to be in the police force? Sift and sieve what you see and hear,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mhpoko, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo and Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri, among other dignitaries.