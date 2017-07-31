Powers dazzles at Green Concert

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

South African superstar PJ Powers dazzled fans with her charming personality and electrifying performance at this year’s Green Concert that was held at Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority headquarters last Friday.

The concert sought to spread awareness for environmental protection and it was attended by top personalities in the country such as Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ZimParks officials, CEOs as well as company representatives.

It was a “Dress to impress” event and by 6:30pm, guests had arrived and were being entertained by Pachena band and Mussa Effect. There was a photo session for animal lovers as they posed with a live python, courtesy of ZimParks.

The Green Concert kick started with an award ceremony that recognised efforts by different environmentalists in protecting the environment and some of the winners were Doves, DSTV, Nash Paints.

Minister Muchinguri commended Dereck Mpofu’s work and encouraged environmental preservation.

“The work that Dereck has done over the first six months of this year alone has an overwhelming impact. We have launched the little green ambassador book for our children and I am calling companies and organisations to come along and help us create one thousand copies of this book,” she said.

Concert organiser Dereck Mpofu also presented an SOS Global Icon Award named after the late arts journalists, Sophie Chese and Sharon Muguwu who he said used the media and arts to champion the betterment of humanity.

PJ Powers was the first recipient of this award in recognition of her efforts in the conservation of rhino campaign and Muguwu’s parents were in attendance.

After the award ceremony, the vibrant PJ Powers took the stage.

She performed her hit songs like “Jabulani”, “There is an answer” and the crowd went ballistic when she called Dereck Mpofu for a duet of her song “Feel So Strong” which she originally recorded with Steve Kekana.

Powers said she was overwhelmed by the hospitality she got in Zimbabwe.

“I have had a wonderful time here in Zimbabwe over the past two days and I am so grateful for the welcome that I have received. Dereck has been so good to me and it was so wonderful to meet the minister and all the wonderful people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

After her performance, Pah Chihera brisked onto the stage, all set to blaze the crowd with her popular songs, “Musavadadire Varume” and “Runonzi Rudo”.

Fans were hyped up as they chanted to every word of the songs.

Dereck Mpofu closed the show as he performed his current hits, “Mari — Unonaka Iwe” and “Ndinokakama” that left the crowd on a high around 1pm when the show ended.

Mpofu shared his excitement over how the event had flowed.

“I am very excited with the support that we have received from our Minister which came in full force. I foresee this great partnership moving forward and some of the environmental challenges that we have faced being issues of the past,” said Dereck Mpofu.