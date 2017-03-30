NSSA increases pensioners’ funeral benefits

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will, with effect from next month, issue out funeral benefits valued at $500 to all pensioners as a way of according them a decent burial, in addition to the existing funeral grant of $300 they are already receiving.

The necessary amendments to legislation in terms of the funeral enhancement benefits have been approved by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Addressing the media yesterday, NSSA chairperson Mr Robin Vela said a funeral service provider had been contracted through a public tender to provide funeral services to beneficiaries.

“Funeral enhancement benefit valued at $500 will be given to all pensioners in addition to the existing funeral grant of $300 (making a total of $800) from April 1, 2017 as part of measures to deliver value to pensioners,” he said.

“The authority is currently paying a funeral grant of $300, but we believe that pensioners deserve a more decent burial than can be afforded under the current plan.

“The funeral enhancement benefit will be paid out to the family of the deceased retirement pensioner and no additional contributions will be required from the employers or contributors.”

Mr Vela said in cases where the deceased already had a funeral cover, the family would receive the money instead.

“Where the deceased already has a funeral policy, the family will get the $500 in cash instead of the services our funeral service provider was supposed to provide,” he said.

“The services provided include body removal, body wash and dress, mortuary and use of a chapel. The services also include a flat lid casket, a hearse up to a 100-kilometre radius and thereafter as per the rates applied by service provides and processing of all necessary documents.”

Mr Vela said Government had agreed to launch the National Health Insurance Scheme to cater for pensioners and any citizen who was willing.

“The majority of workers have no medical insurance and demands on health service pensioners increases as they grow older,” he said. “It is, therefore, commendable that Government has agreed to launch the National Health Insurance Scheme in Zimbabwe and processes are in place to implement it.

“This will see all workers and their dependants being covered and coverage will also extend to informal sector workers nationwide on a voluntary basis.”

Mr Vela said NSSA had made strides towards reviewing retirement pension’s payout.