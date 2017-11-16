No military takeover in Zim: Defence Forces

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—

THE action taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces yesterday does not represent a military takeover of the Government, but is meant to address the political, social and economic situation that could have ended in violent conflict. Addressing the nation on ZBCTv early yesterday morning, ZDF spokesperson, Major General Sibusiso Busi Moyo, who was flanked by Air Vice Marshall Jacob Nzvede urged people to go about their normal business, but limit unnecessary movement.

“To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of Government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict,” Maj-Gen Moyo said.

He also said President Mugabe and his family were safe and their security was guaranteed. “We wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G. Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy,” Maj-Gen Moyo added.

The ZDF spokesperson called for calm among Zimbabweans. “To the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, we urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities as usual. “Our wish is that you enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice,” he added.

Maj-Gen Moyo assured other arms of the State that their actions were meant to protect their independence. “To the civil servants, as you are aware, there is a plan by the same individuals to influence the current purging which is place in the political sphere to the civil service. We are against that act of injustice and we intend to protect every one of you against that.

“To the judiciary, the measures underway are intended to ensure that, as an independent arm of the State, you are able to exercise your independent authority without fear of being obstructed as has been the case with this group of individuals. “To our Members of Parliament, your legislative role is of paramount importance for peace and stability in this country and it is our desire that a dispensation is created that allows you to serve your respective political constituencies according to democratic tenets,” he added.

He urged political parties to discourage their members from engaging in violence. “To the youth, we call upon you to realise that the future of this country is yours. Do not be enticed with dirty coins of silver, be disciplined and remain committed to the ethos and values of this great nation. To all churches and religious organisations in Zimbabwe, we call upon you and your congregations to pray for our country and preach the gospel of love, peace, unity and development,” Maj-Gen Moyo said.

He also urged war veterans to ensure peace and stability in the country and said leave days for all ZDF members had been cancelled. “To members of the Defence Forces, all leave is cancelled and you are all to return to your barracks with immediate effect. To our respected traditional leaders, you are the custodians of our culture, customs, traditions and heritage and we request you to provide leadership and direction to your communities for the sake of unity and development in our country.

“To the other security services, we urge you to cooperate for the good of our country. Let it be clear that we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore, any provocation will be met with an appropriate response,” he added, calling on the media to report fairly.