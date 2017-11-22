Man jailed for sleeping with minor

Lovemore Meya Court Correspondent

A 26-year-old Chitungwiza man, who forced his 14-year-old “girlfriend” to live with him as a wife for a year while subjecting her to abuse, was yesterday sentenced to a year in prison. The minor reportedly suffered several miscarriages due to assault. Shingirayi Sizare, who resides at 736 St Mary’s, admitted to charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Blessing Murwisi.

Ms Murwisi slapped him with one and half years in prison, but conditionally set aside six months on condition of good behaviour. Proved facts were that on October 15 last year, the minor visited Sizare at his house. Upon arrival, Sizare asked her to get inside his room, closing the door from inside. He had sexual intercourse with the minor thrice and asked her to put up for the night.

The next day, he told the minor that she was not going anywhere as she was now his wife. They started staying together as husband and wife, where most of the times Sizare would subject her to abuse, beating her up several times.

This led to the minor suffering several miscarriages. The matter came to light on November 17 at around 1pm after Sizare saw the minor standing with her friend along the road.

This did not go down well with Sizare, who demanded to know what they were discussing. He started assaulting her with an iron object, head-butting her in the process. The minor sustained a swollen eye and went to her sister’s house who then discovered that the minor had been staying with Sizare.

The sister escorted the minor to the police and reported the matter. Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa prosecuted.