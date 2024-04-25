  • Today Thu, 25 Apr 2024

Glendale man killed by machete-wielding gang

Crime Reporter

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death after a 40-men machete-wielding gang raided a farm in Glendale.

Dhalala Kakowe died after being stabbed with a sharp object on the chest and neck.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown and police are conducting investigations.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Glendale are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred at Rana Mine, Slemish Farm, on April 22, 2024, at around 21:00 hrs. A gang comprising 40 unknown suspects who were armed with knives, machetes and spears stabbed Dhalala Kakowe on the chest and neck.

“The victim died on the spot. Anyone with information can report at the nearest police station,” he said.

