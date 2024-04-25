Former Harare City boss back in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate, Mr Taurai Manuwere has deferred a case involving City of Harare’s former chief building inspector, Roy Nyabvure, to July 31.

Nyabvure is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty.

Investigations into the matter established that Nyabvure (65) unprocedurally signed a building plan for George Katsimberis. The plan was used to build a showroom which was later demolished by the City of Harare.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017, Nyabvure, as the chief building inspector back then, unprocedurally approved a building plan for stand number Number 19559 Harare Township, otherwise known as 19559 Corner Teviotdale and Whitwell Road, which had been submitted directly to him by Katsimbires.

Katsimbires was a constructing partner at one of Pokugara Properties’ sites.

It is alleged that Katsimbires went on to present the approved plan to Pokugara Properties, misrepresenting that it had been duly approved.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Pokugara Properties sanctioned the construction of a house on the said stand.

After the completion of the building, Pokugara Properties was served with a notice of demolition by City of Harare.

The local authority highlighted that the building had to be demolished as it had been erected without an approved plan.