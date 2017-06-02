‘Madman’ breaks into Bruce Chiyangwa’s house

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A knife-wielding man suspected to be mentally disturbed broke into Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa’s son Bruce’s Borrowdale home in Harare last Monday.Jerry Tafuririka (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza for the unlawful entry.

He caused a stir in the courtroom, shouting and refusing to be touched. Ms Chimboza ordered him to be mentally examined by two doctors, before remanding him to June 14. The court heard that Tafuririka lives in Chinhoyi.

The complainant in the matter is a chef at Bruce’s house, Mr Cloudius Matorofa. Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 29 around 7pm, Mr Matorofa was in the kitchen preparing food for his employer.

Tafuririka allegedly jumped over a precast wall at the premises and entered the house through the kitchen door. Mr Matorofa spotted Tafuririka and asked him where he was going, but he did not answer. Tafuririka opened the lounge door and started walking towards the bedrooms.

It is alleged that he met two house- maids, Jessica Mukwada and Betty Chirwa, in the lounge and drew a knife, forcing the pair to run for dear life. Mr Matorofa and a security guard at the premises managed to apprehend Tafuririka.

The following day, police recovered the knife in a silver vase near the bedrooms. The housemaids confirmed that it was the same knife used by Tafuririka to threaten them.