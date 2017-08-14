LIVE FROM THE NATIONAL HEROES ACRE: Zim’s 37th Heroes Day Celebrations

President Mugabe this afternoon leads the nation in celebrating the country’s 37th Heroes Day anniversary, remembering supreme sacrifices made by gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought to liberate the country from colonial rule.

Zimpapers Online gives you updates of the proceedings, live from the National Heroes Acre in Harare. Ministers of State will lead proceedings in each province and deliver the keynote speech on behalf of President Mugabe.

UPDATES: Simiso Mlevu, PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira, ONLINE EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

10:56 - Zimbabweans from all walks of life have thronged the National Heroes Acre to celebrate and honour the sacrifices made by the living and fallen Heroes of the liberation struggle. Senior Government officials and service chiefs have already arrived here and are preparing for the grand arrival of President Mugabe.

11:00 - Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has arrived. His colleague, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not able to attend today’s function due to health reasons.

11:05- President Mugabe arrives at the national shrine amid wild cheers and the crowd shouts Gushungo! Gushungo! As the national Anthem is being sung, eight helicopters fly past in two diamond shapes.

11:07 - President Mugabe is now inspecting the guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Guard.

11:09 - The National Heroes shrine is a revered symbol of bravery and selflesness exuded by young boys and girls who participated in the liberation and development of the country.

11:10 – Two gun salutes in honour of the fallen Heroes.

Towering high at the national shrine is the tomb of the unknown soldier which signifies tens of thousands of daughters and sons of the country who perished in the struggle and were never accorded decent burials due to the insensitivity of the colonialists.

11:14- According to the National Heroes Act, designation of national heroes is done by the President “where the President considers that any deceased person who was a citizen of Zimbabwe has deserved well of his country on account of outstanding, distinctive and distinguished service.”

11:19 - Some of the heroes interred here at the national shrine include Comrades Leopold Takawira, Herbert Chitepo, Josiah Tongogara, Robson Manyika, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika, Masotsha Ndlovu, Zororo Duri, Albert Nxele, George Nyandoro, William Ndangana, Sydney Malinga among others.

11:21 - A minister of religion has just given today’s Bible reading to the gathering.

11:23 - This year’s Heroes Day celebrations are happening at a time when tragedy struck the country this morning following the sudden death of Cde Shuvai Mahofa, a respected war collaborator who was also Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs.

11:27 - Vabvuwi Methodist Church choir takes to the stage to sing Vanouya Jesu

11:35 - The Director of Ceremonies for the day is Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo and he has just invited The Head of State and Government, President Mugabe to deliver his keynote speech.

11:36 - President Mugabe takes to the podium and starts with salutations. He recognises the presence of Service Chiefs, mentioning them all by name. He welcomes all gathered here to commemorate the sacrifices made by fallen and living Heroes who delivered independence.

“We are gathered here to pay tribute to all our Heroes, where ever they are. On this solemn occasion, we remember the men and women who sacrificed for our freedom and independence,” says President Mugabe.

11:38 - ”These men and women should live forever in our memories and across generations.

11:40- “This national shrine and many others dotted across and beyond our country, are our own way of institutionalisation our heroes’ lives. Beyond time and successive generations. In celebrating them, we affirm the ideals for which they laid down their lives.

“While, as a nation, every year we set aside the second Monday in August to commemorate and celebrate the lives of our heroes, we should in fact remember them everyday of our lives.

11:43 - President Mugabe says the nation shall certainly remember thousands who perished in the battle fronts and those massacred at Nyadzonia, Tembwe Freedom and Chimoio bases.

“As Father Mukonori eluded, even the masses endured torture and harassment at the hands of the colonialists”, President Mugabe says.

He says, fed up with the inhumane treatment they were subjected to by the settlers, a lot of young boys and girls skipped the border to fight for their independence.

11:46 - ”Some of them were so young that we had to take them to school. We had to find out from among ourselves who the teachers were. We set up schools for them. We also needed doctors but they were not there. They later came after finishing training, the likes of Dr Sekeramayi, he says.

11:49 - Referring to Father Mukonori’s Bible reading which spoke of a woman who committed adultery, President Mugabe jokingly asks what of the man with whom the woman committed adultery with, and the crowd bursts in laughter.