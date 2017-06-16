LIVE FROM SAKUBVA: Manicaland Presidential Youth Interface Rally

PRESIDENT Mugabe this afternoon addresses thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare during the second leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies launched in Mashonaland East province on June 2 at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.

The Herald gives you live updates of this important event. Stay logged in and participate in the discussion through the Disqus Comments platform below.

President Mugabe is also scheduled to open the Dangamvura Community Information Centre in Mutare this morning.

10:37 – A group of Zanu-PF supporters is keeping guests entertained here singing revolutionary songs

After officially opening the information centre President Mugabe will proceed to Sakubva Stadium where he is expected to address thousands who have already filled the venue to capacity.

10:53 - Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have thronged Sakubva Stadium, and the venue is already full with thousands of other supporters still queuing outside. Various musical groups are attending the huge crowd. Information Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe and Zanu PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga are already at the venue.

10:55 - The Mozambican delegation led by the Manica Governor Cde Alberto Ricardo Mondlane has arrived at Sakubva Stadium.