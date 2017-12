The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, has appointed General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi as the ruling party’s Vice-Presidents and Second Secretaries.

In a press statement yesterday, Presidential press secretary Mr George Charamba said the appointments were with immediate effect. READ MORE HERE