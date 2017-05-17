LATEST: One killed, four injured in Karoi town accident

by Walter Nyamukondiwa in KAROI

A woman died in Karoi town while four others, including her son, were seriously injured after a motorist evading spikes thrown by municipal police officers lost control of his car and encroached on to a pavement where the victims were vending on Tuesday evening.

Chaotic scenes immediately followed as onlookers bayed for the blood of the Karoi Town council officers, who, fearing for their lives, had sought refuge in a nearby vehicle. The raging mob started stoning the vehicle before setting it on fire.

Zimbabwe Republic Police details had to fire three shots into the air and later used tear-smoke to disperse the mob. The injured were admitted to Karoi district hospital.

Angry residents called for action against the Karoi Town council and its partner Clyna Trading, which has been contracted to manage traffic in this small town of Mashonaland West.