LATEST: BVR blitz extended

-BVRFarirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has extended the Biometric Voter Registration blitz for another month beginning next week to cater for those that missed the exercise that ended in December last year. Acting ZEC chairperson Mr Emmanuel Magade confirmed the development in an interview today following the release of funds by Government.

“Government has availed a substantial amount of money for the extension which will last for a month beginning on the 10th of January and end on February 8,” Mr Magade said.

  • eliah

    Brilliant and political parties will have no one to blame if there do not cease this last opportunity and galvanise their supporters to go and register for the decisive elections.

    • Muzambiringa

      You underestimate MDC’s capacity for blaming the ZPF government for their failures!