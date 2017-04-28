Land reform: Namibia to trace Zim footsteps

April 28, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
President Mugabe shares a toast with his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob during a banquet at State House on Wednesday. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
Visiting Namibian President Hage Geingob has said he will use the opportunity to learn how to embark on an agrarian revolution, following Zimbabwe’s successful land reform programme.

He said Namibia would convene a second land conference in September to discuss with whites who own vast tracts of land on how they could share it with the black majority, most of whom were still poor 27 years after his country got independence.

President Geingob said this on Wednesday evening during a State banquet held for him by President Mugabe at State House ahead of the official opening of the 2017 edition of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair today in Bulawayo.

The Namibian president will officially open the trade fair.

Namibia held its first land conference after independence in 1991 to deal with the challenges of accessibility to commercial land and protect farm workers from exploitation.

President Geingob said Namibian founding president Sam Nujoma brought independence, peace and reconciliation, while his predecessor Hifikepunye Pohamba continued the legacy.

He said the two’s actions stabilised the country, now expectations were for him to address the land issue.

“So, I am now saying I am in a difficult situation,” said President Geingob. “And now Hage (Geingob, Namibians say), now you must deliver, very tall order, it is unfair actually.

“I have to deliver the land, prosperity, it is a tall order. So, I came here to get advice because indeed I said this (President Mugabe) is my mentor.

“We cannot hide from this issue. We can’t hide away from it. We can’t hide away from the fact that some people are still left out after 27 years of independence.”

President Geingob likened Zimbabwe’s land reform to a Caesarean section which was painful, but bore fruits.

“In my thesis a long time ago, I said in Zimbabwe my brothers there had a Cesarean section to deliver a baby,” he said. “(A) Cesarean section could be very painful, but they used that and I was saying when the pain stops you will deliver a healthy baby.

“We are already seeing the signs of that. I am told you are going to have a bumper harvest this year. The signs are already beginning to show.”

President Geingob hailed President Mugabe as a man of reconciliation for pardoning (former Rhodesian prime minister) Ian Smith after independence, despite being imprisoned for 10 years.

“He reconciled with General (Peter) Walls,” he said. “Ian Smith’s farm was not taken. He went on his own. So, when I talk of reconciliation I put it into context, that the first reconciliatory (gesture) coming from an ugly war was Cde Mugabe.

“He tolerated for 10 years, the Lancaster House Agreement. He was kind to wait because he knew that there were two countries under colonialism – Namibia and South Africa.”

President Geingob said there was a lot to learn from President Mugabe.

“It is very difficult for us, young ones, to stand and share the platform with icons of our revolution,” he said. “I never thought that the day will come when I will become president and stand on the same floor with people who were our mentors, people whom we were admiring, who were leading us, but here I am, to be here and to be welcomed by you Your Excellency.”

In his speech earlier on, President Mugabe urged Namibia and Zimbabwe to ensure the implementation of the cooperating agreements in the areas of energy, transport and human resources development.

He described the power purchase agreement between Zesa Holdings and Namibia’s power utility, Nampower, as a torch bearer.

“I urge our ministers and officials to ensure that the signed agreements are implemented fully, so that they do not gather dust on our shelves,” said President Mugabe

On Wednesday, the two countries signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of women, gender and community development, health and sport and recreation.

President Mugabe hailed the good bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

“Like our Namibian brothers and sisters, we share the conviction that, given that dear price that was paid to make us free and independent, the values for which we fought for, must never be compromised,” he said.

“The enemy we defeated mutates in various forms and we should never lose our guard.”

President Mugabe commended Namibia for the donation of canned fish and medication following the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Dineo.

“Zimbabwe will, Your Excellency, be eternally grateful for that gesture, especially considering that your country was facing similar challenges caused by floods,” he said. “Namibia has proved to be our very good friend indeed.”

The banquet was attended by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, several Government ministers, Zanu-PF Politburo members, service chiefs and diplomats accredited to Zim- babwe.
  • #MugabePresidency4Ever

    Country after country in Africa is following our example of land reform.

    Zimbabwe is the exemplar African nation.

    Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe is the exemplar African leader.

    If only our people appreciated how lucky we truly are!

    #MugabePresidency4Ever

    February 21, 2017 will be celebrated by all patriotic Zimbabweans as the day Cde Robert Mugabe anointed Dr Grace Mugabe as his successor, “She is accepted by the people,” he declared. “Munhu wese kuna Amai,” we shout in reply!

  • kavango

    I have never heard of a Cesarean section that kills the mother considered to be a successful operation – only in Africa that one find such wisdom.

  • Judas Iscariot

    “Namibia founding president Sam Nujoma brought independence,peace and reconciliation,while his predecessor Hifikekepunye Pohamba continued the legacy”. Now president Geingob is expected to lead the country to the promised land. Our founding president brought us independence,took over a country that used to be the breadbasket of Africa, with a strong economy and a strong currency. His regime has presided over the destruction of our economy through corruption,nepotism,incompetence and looting of our diamonds. At least the Namibian president isn’t planning to disrupt farming activities in his country,by allowing his people to haphazardly invade farms,steal farm equipment,destroy natural resources,and underutilize the land. His likening of our land reform to C section was spot on. C section can be deadly if performed by untrained personal without the right tools. The result will be going from being an exporter to being an importer of grain like is now the case with us. I encourage Namibians not to make the same mistakes we made,land reform is good if properly planned. Be warned.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Your foolish warning is off side. The Namibians have waited for donkey years, while the Boers there are burying their heads in the Namibian land sand. If you dont understand the analogy of Cesarean birth just hold your peace. Yes we have economic pains in Zim , after the West imposed sanctions over our land issue, but its the price we had to pay to get our land, which is the very Zimbabwe. We are towards recovery. That is the message from the visiting President. You cannot warn the Namibians against fighting a war to free themselves beyond the five year ballot box. We read the story of Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ! You cannot mislead Namibians,you stooge of the West. I know stooges of the West have cried against my intellectual credentials because I denounce sanctions and speak of black economic empowerment to the chagrin neo colonial forces of which you are stupid and myopic foot soldiers. No apology for that from this erudite Prof! Revolutionary greetings! Aluta continua in Namibia and Zimbabwe!

      • succuba

        … this from the habitual LIAR… kkikikiki.

        Could this post be classed as fake news or propaganda?

        • Kuta Kinte

          Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof) has always shown consistency in the right direction and these negative and retrogressive comments against him have also been consistently showered by western representatives on this platform and it is not surprising as it forms part of the pains of the C section like sanctions. We took our land and we never expected it to be a smooth sailing exercise but one characterized by evil backlashes like sanctions and regime change attempts etc. We as true pan Africanists, are very happy and humbled by the very positive attitude shown by our Namibian president “Hage”.

          • succuba

            Sanctions were never placed in Zimbabwean individuals because of land reform and well you know it….

            This is a lie sprouted by a fake professor…

  • Bvunzai

    The reason why people remain poor is not because they do not have land, or money….LETS GET IT RIGHT ZIMBABWEANS….the reason why people remain poor is they dont have a vision to create wealth. If we don’t realize this we will continue to suffer in the cycle of poverty!
    If people were only poor becoz they didn’t have land or money (currency), then the WARVETS of Zim, after getting $50K packages, Land with crops ready to harvest and all amenities intact (going concern business), FARM IMPLEMENTS from Gono for free, free FUEL, free SEEDS and inputs, free LOANS from Agribank, school fess etc – Zimbabwe would have created 37,000 millionaires by now (no of warvets in Zim) and the country would have been a net exporter of grain.
    Is it true that we have been importing grain from Zambia – which grain was grown by our Ex-farmers. Isnt this technically the same or worse than giving the ex-farmers the land back?

  • Tindo Man

    Blacks are better off as laborers than land owners. They would rather turn every peive of land into communal fields (madhunduru) and you expect to make commercial revenues? Whites are God-sent to Africa. They were sent to Africa to bring civilization. Who among black Africans new we had minerals underneath? Surrender back that land tigare zvakanaka mhani. Nxa!