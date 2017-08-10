Jumbo tramples 15 to death

NEW DELHI. – An elephant that has killed 15 people in eastern India over a months-long rampage could be shot within days if it is not brought under control, an official said yesterday.

Wildlife rangers and hunters assembled in Jharkhand after another victim was trampled to death Tuesday evening, the state’s chief forest and wildlife conservator LR Singh told AFP.

The rogue elephant crushed four victims in Bihar state in March before crossing into neighbouring Backhand and killing 11 more.

“Villagers are living in fear, especially the Paharia tribe that lives on the upper hillier regions where the elephant roams. Something must be done,” Singh said, referring to one of the poorest indigenous tribal communities in eastern India.

“We have a team of experts and hunters here with us. We are brainstorming a solution . . . one of them is to shoot the animal. But that’s the last resort and we will take a call in a day or two.”

The marauding elephant likely wandered from its herd and became lost, straying into villages where the killings took place. – AFP.