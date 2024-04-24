Russia warns of intensified attacks on Western arms storage in Ukraine

Russia will intensify attacks on logistics centres and storage facilities of Western weapons in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday.

In proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, Russia will continue to improve its military composition and produce more of the most in-demand weapons and military equipment, he said during the defence ministry’s board meeting.

Noting NATO’s increased activities in the Arctic and Russia’s western and north-western borders, Shoigu said Russia would take adequate response measures.

He added that the recently re-established Moscow and Leningrad military districts have begun carrying out relevant tasks since March 1. — Xinhua