I am sorry: Kasukuwere

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Embattled Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday indicated that he imposed candidates in Harare before apologising to the province.

Cde Kasukuwere is under fire for imposing Cde Ronald Chindedza in the Norton by-election which he went on to lose to independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa last year.

Cde Kasukuwere made the admission while addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Mbare during an inter-district conference.

In a veiled attack on Zanu-PF Harare East legislator Cde Terence Mukupe, who has used social media to expose Cde Kasukuwere’s alleged shenanigans in Ward 46 local authority elections, the national political commissar threatened to deal with him in the forthcoming general elections.

“Zvichatipa kuti tiite review, ndakazozviona. Nyaya yekuregerera vanhu vachipinda muparty vasina macredentials is dangerous muparty. In fact, let me say to Harare I am sorry. Ndakakuregererai ndichiti aaa anehunhu aaaa. Ndakairasa,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

“Vamwe makauya kuZanu-PF nezuro, wotobva woita kunge wagara kwe20 years. Wotomhanya kunge peacock. Urikutamba munin’ina. Hapana zvaunoita. We will teach you a lesson in politics.”

Cde Mukupe has been exposing Cde Kasukuwere for reportedly trying to impose candidates in the ward.

“Some of the MPs have also become a nuisance. Munogara nemuromo everyday you attack Government policies. You attack Government programmes to satisfy your egoistic intention. Hazviite. Stop those egoistic tricks,” said Cde Kasukuwere. “Kungoti kumuka kuseni regai ndituke musangano. Nyaya yesocial media yamurikutamba nayo, maelections arikuuya. Politics dzakawoma, dzinodzika, dzinonyudza, pfavira ngoma munin’ina, husiku hurefu, paChikorekore,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

Ironically, Cde Kasukuwere’s ally and fellow Politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has used social media to relentlessly attack Government’s Command Agriculture.

This is despite the fact that President Mugabe has commended the massive maize production programme as “beautiful”.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, who was guest of honour, rapped party cadres who abuse the name of the First Family by putting stickers on their vehicles emblazoned with her pictures.

He said anyone with a vehicle with such stickers should register it at the party head office.

“They should be registered at the party headquarters. Some of them have been committing crimes. They hold illegal roadblocks. They refuse to pay toll fees. Others claim to be soldiers. We want that addressed,” said Cde Sekeramayi, who is also Minister of Defence.

He implored party cadres to address their differences amicably.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial acting chairperson, Cde Charles Tawengwa lashed out at those who attempted to remove him from office last week.

Politburo last week reversed an attempt by Cde Justice Zvandasara and some individuals to remove Cde Tawengwa as provincial chairperson for Harare Province.

“This was not a removal as such. That was a coup. Let us follow party procedure. It was just a handful of people who met under a tree and held an illegal meeting and claimed they had removed me,” said Cde Tawengwa.