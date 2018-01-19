Govt to publish reports on 100-day project

Farirai Machivenyika and Andrew Muvishi—

Government will publish progress reports that capture both the success and failure of various line ministries in achieving targeted projects in the first 100 days of the new political administration. During his inaugural Cabinet meeting on December 5 last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa directed ministries to set targets they intend to achieve within 100 days.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said an evaluation of what will have been achieved will be made public. The 48th edition of the WEF will be held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 23 to January 26. “We are doing our best as a team to work towards targets of each ministry.

“They set themselves targets that and at the end of the cycle of 100 days we are going to publicise what we would have achieved and what we would not have achieved,” said President Mnangagwa. The President said unlike some technophobe Government bureaucrats, he is currently using a dashboard to monitor the performance of the ministries.

The colour codes on the dashboard, he said, enable him to evaluate the performance of the various Government departments. President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe was open for investment. He challenged all sectors of the economy to market opportunities available in their areas.

“Zimbabwe is open for investments; that means one of us must have to participate. “Those in the financial sector will ask themselves that, is Zimbabwe open for business? What does that mean in the financial sector? Those in agriculture will say the same,” he said.

The President said there should be continuous dialogue between Government, business and labour to ensure that they all succeed in their endeavours, as a multi-sectoral approach is needed to turnaround the economy. President Mnangagwa has been invited to join other Heads of State and Government, including global business leaders, at the WEF’s 48th meeting in Switzerland next week.

Next week’s event will feature over 340 top political leaders, with 10 Heads of State and Government from Africa, nine from the Middle East and North Africa and six from Latin America.