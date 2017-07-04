Fire Prof Moyo: War vets

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent
Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo must be dismissed from Zanu-PF and Government for his unbecoming behaviour, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) said yesterday.

ZNLWVA urged President Mugabe to take action against Prof Moyo. Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, ZNLWVA chairman Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa said Prof Moyo had “run amok by shredding every rule book in the country” when he attacked the characters of a Vice President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and Cabinet ministers.

“We cannot have that kind of traitor because of his background, maverick because of his behaviour, an anti-Government programme minister because he denounces Command Agriculture even when the President tries to caution him, he still defies the President,” he said.

“We cannot continue to have such kind of men in the midst of Zimbabwe’s body politic. We are saying to the President enough is enough. Jonathan Moyo is literally in a brawl. He behaves like a mad dog in a manger.”

Mr Mutsvangwa said Prof Moyo was obsessed with succession. “He is angry that this revival of the economy is creating a closing window where the agenda for economic abortion will not succeed.

“The only thing that Jonathan and his group talks about is succession, but everybody else in the country is concerned about the degradation of the economy.”

Prof Moyo has been attacking Command Agriculture on social media dismissing it as “VP Mnangagwa’s Ugly-Culture”. “We are saying enough is enough, particularly when he starts scolding our generals,” he said. “This is an army which we value so much. Every Zimbabwean family lost someone to make the Zimbabwean army be what it is today.

“He denounces Chiwenga who went to war as a young man, probably at 14 years and rose to become the top general in all the battles of that war.”

Mr Mutsvangwa dismissed claims that the ZNLWVA was organising demonstrations against Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube

He said those organising the demonstrations were errant job seekers with a dirty history.
  • Jonah15

    Not true, if you support every stupid policy in the west you pay at the ballot box. Diversity of opinions is what makes them better governed countries than straight jacket govt like North Korea, Zimbabwe etc. Donald Trump gets crtitisied by the Republics all the time, so is Angela Merkel and Zumba. Humans are not meant to agree on everything that is why we had debates in school, they helped us to explore same issues from a different point of view thus making everyone more informed.

  • Grace Jones

    Did Jona not sign the official secrets act?

    • yowe

      That does not apply in this case.Parliament discussions are for public record.The nation deserves to know the facts of the command programme

  • xyz

    I have just realised that he is now Mr Mutsvangwa. Surely how can you be that vindictive as to take his ‘comrade’ title just because he was dismissed from party and govt? At least Moyo will hang on to his Prof title if dismissed.

  • Tambai Chinemavende

    Chris, Chris, Chris…you are not a saint yourself. Wait! Were you not fired from government yourself? What is better, the black pot or the black kettle? Same fanana! Mese naJona makangofanana. Munotaurisa. However, I think Jona is better because sometimes he comes out in the open and does not just sing praises for the sake of it. He is not like you who seems to be guided by a primitive mentality yekuti mambo haatadze! What do you want from Chiwenga! ‘…he went to war…probably at 14…’ Was he a child soldier? Please don’t further demean whats left of this liberation war hero and the war itself. Cant you just keep quiet…! Are you trying to make a come back? Its coldka outside zpf? Ana mukoma Kiri makange majaira kudya zvevapfupi nekureba! In fact given your recent history, you must also be fired from ZNLWVA and any other organisation which may give you a platform to broadcast your toxic praises and vitriol. Mugabe, Chiwenga, zpf and Zimbabwe should be wary of the likes of you who talk and claim to ‘know’ too much.

  • Garwe

    But it’s ok for the army general to attack a sitting member of parliament and Cabinet minister and label him enemy of the state?

  • Good Reason

    Away with your tribal antics Chris. Zimbabwe is dead because of yes men like you. Let Moyo question things for the nation. Who said war veterans are more equal than others. Stop braying like a donkey baba.

  • patrioot

    THE last to do is tell the president to fire someone.he does the opposite.tell him to keep him if you want him fired

  • Tsotso

    I have been following your readers’ comments with keen interest about this command thing. Looks like you (Herald) are losing the plot. Try and plot the results in an exploded view pie chart and see for yourself what I am seeing. The lizard is unlikely going out for sunshine after all. Dzvinyu kuzambira zuva kuona mwenaaa……………………..by………

  • Ray Mbada

    -His father was a Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) activist and community leader. Moyo’s mother had strong ties with the late Ndabaningi Sithole, who at the time was ZANU’s president. It was through these links that Jonathan Moyo ended up being in Zambia and later Tanzania, between 1973 and 1977.[1]

    -Moyo has claimed that his father who died in 1983 was a victim of the 1980s Gukurahundi Massacres.

    -THERE was an outpouring of sympathy for Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s family over the heinous murder of his father Melusi Job Mlevu during the Gukurahundi era in the 1980s.

    -But asked if he still maintained Moyo was Sithole’s child, Mutsvangwa retorted: “Please that is neither here nor there on this matter. He is still the son till he goes for a DNA test. Whichever way, he will still be an adopted son because all his life revolves around Sithole.”

    This therefore means, he is a controversial man, either side, whether he was fathered by Sithole or Melusi, both were not loyalists to the present government hence the boy is wild and may not be termed unless it’s for a day.

  • eliah

    Sorry Comrades ,he can’t be fired. No reasons for that full STOP.

  • yowe

    Why not provide numerical facts of how much was used in the Commànd program, the average yield per $1000 invested.The number of people who received funds the amount recovered from these people.Actions being taken to recover outstanding amounts etc…The fact that you keep saying command is a success and cannot provide numerical figures shows that this programme is not a success. There seems to have been excessive wastage and a lack of efficiency ….Jonso is right in what he is saying….example a family man intends to build a house that will cost 80,000 he ends up using 320,000 to build that same house after taking on massive debt.Should his family be happy that the house has been built when in fact the family is now left with massive debt that must be repaid some how and if the father had been honeat they could have built 4 houses?? Ndonyanya iripa Command, mari yakashandiswa is not commensurate with the harvests…We used too much and this shows that the natiom incurred a loss on the programme. Musangofarira kuti makohwa think in terms of actual return on investment…

  • yowe

    He is not fighting it…he is stating that there was wastage..If you intend to build a house and the surveyors tell you it will cost 80,000 and you use 320,000 to build that house do to theft and corruption …should your family be happy that imba yavakwa when you could have actually built 4 houses???That is the issue here the money used in this programme is way too much for the harvests realised.Hapana chekufarira because in essence the nation has been robbed of a lot of money and the people in charge for Command should account…That is what Jonso is saying .People need to think and listen something is wrong paCommand apa and those in charge should explain