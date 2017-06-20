Family speaks on Chinx the father

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Veteran musician Cde Dickson Chingaira was a loving father, who despite his busy schedule in the entertainment industry, always found time to be with his family.

Cde Chinx, as he was popularly known, died last Friday at West End Hospital from leukaemia.

He was 61. Cde Changaira’s son Lenin said he was devastated by his father’s death as he was a pillar of the family, who left a legacy of love.

“My father was more of a friend as we could joke and discuss any issue without him being offended,” said Lenin.

“Most importantly, he taught us to love our country as he said he spent sleepless nights so that we have this land. He communicated his feelings, emotions and love for his country through his music.

“This has pushed most of us to venture into music. I belong to the Urban Grooves group Slice and my younger brothers Panashe and Sagelaw are also into music, with one attached at the Zimbabwe Prison Services.”

Cde Chingaira’s daughter Zealdine said her father was a unifier.

“My father treated us the same,” she said.

“He never divided us to say this child is from the first wife and that child is from the second wife.

“We were all his children and we felt comfortable around him. He calmly disciplined us when we did wrong.”

His wife Patricia Makoni said she cherished every moment she had with Cde Chingaira.

“I met my husband in 1976 in Mozambique and we fell in love instantly,” she said.

“I am in pain as we were close and lived happily as a family from the days of the liberation struggle until now.”

Cde Chingaira’s second wife Ntombizodwa said she will continue with music as a tribute to her husband.

Cde Chingaira’s sister Gladys urged Government and the nation to recognise that the music icon was a polygamist and it was important to keep the family intact. She said Cde Chingaira paid lobola for his two wives.

Family spokesperson and son to Cde Chingaira, Deeds, said burial arrangements would be announced in due course, as they were still waiting for Government to make a pronouncement on his hero status.

Harare Province has requested that Cde Chingaira be declared a national hero and so has the Zimbabwe Music Awards chairman Mr Joseph Nyadzayo.

People from all walks of life continued to visit the Chingaira home in Mabelreign, Harare, to pay their condolences yesterday. Those who visited the home yesterday included Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of State for Manicaland Province Cde Mandi Chimene, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi, music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Harare West legislator Jessie Majome.