Family speaks on Chinx the father

June 20, 2017 Local News
Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent
Veteran musician Cde Dickson Chingaira was a loving father, who despite his busy schedule in the entertainment industry, always found time to be with his family.

Cde Chinx, as he was popularly known, died last Friday at West End Hospital from leukaemia.

He was 61. Cde Changaira’s son Lenin said he was devastated by his father’s death as he was a pillar of the family, who left a legacy of love.

“My father was more of a friend as we could joke and discuss any issue without him being offended,” said Lenin.

“Most importantly, he taught us to love our country as he said he spent sleepless nights so that we have this land. He communicated his feelings, emotions and love for his country through his music.

“This has pushed most of us to venture into music. I belong to the Urban Grooves group Slice and my younger brothers Panashe and Sagelaw are also into music, with one attached at the Zimbabwe Prison Services.”

Cde Chingaira’s daughter Zealdine said her father was a unifier.

“My father treated us the same,” she said.

“He never divided us to say this child is from the first wife and that child is from the second wife.

“We were all his children and we felt comfortable around him. He calmly disciplined us when we did wrong.”

His wife Patricia Makoni said she cherished every moment she had with Cde Chingaira.

“I met my husband in 1976 in Mozambique and we fell in love instantly,” she said.

“I am in pain as we were close and lived happily as a family from the days of the liberation struggle until now.”

Cde Chingaira’s second wife Ntombizodwa said she will continue with music as a tribute to her husband.

Cde Chingaira’s sister Gladys urged Government and the nation to recognise that the music icon was a polygamist and it was important to keep the family intact. She said Cde Chingaira paid lobola for his two wives.

Family spokesperson and son to Cde Chingaira, Deeds, said burial arrangements would be announced in due course, as they were still waiting for Government to make a pronouncement on his hero status.

Harare Province has requested that Cde Chingaira be declared a national hero and so has the Zimbabwe Music Awards chairman Mr Joseph Nyadzayo.

People from all walks of life continued to visit the Chingaira home in Mabelreign, Harare, to pay their condolences yesterday. Those who visited the home yesterday included Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of State for Manicaland Province Cde Mandi Chimene, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi, music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Harare West legislator Jessie Majome.
  • Cde Hondo

    Marujata must respect the family

    • Cde Taruvinga

      True, Marunjeya has to be reminded that we all live in our little glass houses.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    I also visited the home to pay condolences , but as part of povo Zimbabweano , I was not noted by the media. Ku heroes Acre ndinoenda zvakare.

    • Judas Iscariot

      Kikiki (fakey) was hoping for some recognition. Nobody gives a rat’s ass about you.

    • Aristotle

      kkkkk ini ndakakuona

    • eliah

      Remind me of Gen Mujuru funeral were nobodies were at both his home and heroes acre and they did not draw anyone’s attention. We need to admit some of these war participates are just crowd pullers.

    • Zvobgo

      “povo” is Portuguese simply meaning “the poorer people”.
      The term was used in the same derogatory manner like the Rhodie whites’ use term “native”.
      Understand?

  • chisaga

    Why is it taking such a long time to decide his heroes status could it be because akarwisa mapurisa aida kuputsa imba yake?

    • Zvobgo

      vakamirira “approved” yomunhu hwani as always

  • uth maitano

    grace i support her panyaya yemba .vakanzi vagare ipapo vese vanopagara here vakadzi ivavo zvakanaka.ntombi siyira patricia imba .

  • Aristotle

    He is a national hero no doubt but you will open up a slipperly slope if you declare him a national hero. For example how was he different from Simon Chimbetu? pataurei apa tinzwe.

  • moholo

    Nyati imhenyu, RIP sekuru……kana zvanetsa ngawaendeswe muDANHA munewamwe wese.. Nyati mwatirasisa….

    • Zvobgo

      kkk
      thy are waiting in vain

  • CHAOMA

    if only this fool had worked for God not this foolish ZANU PF

  • G Tichatonga

    Rest in Peace Comrade. Only fools die, a life well lived lives beyond the grave. I give you the full salute. The delay in pronouncing your obvious national hero status is regrettable.

  • Zvobgo

    wait in vain for annaunz yacho