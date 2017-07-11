Fake note shopping spree backfires

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter

Two Harare men appeared in court yesterday for allegedly using counterfeit $50 notes to buy groceries in Domboshava.

Kudzai Munyukwa (26) and Tinashe Mwatiba (21) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tildah Mazhande facing charges of fraud and their case was remanded to today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on June 9 this year, the two, with their three accomplices who are still at large, connived and went to Mushonga tuckshop, Chirombo Village in Domboshava, using a silver Honda Fit.

It is alleged that on arrival, Munyukwa tendered a $50 counterfeit note to buy two litres Mazoe Orange Crush, two litres Delight cooking oil and was given $43,90 as change.

It is the State’s case that the shopkeeper then discovered that the $50 note was counterfeit.

He tried to stop Munyukwa, but he got into the vehicle and drove off.

It is further alleged that on the same day, the pair, together with their accomplices, proceeded to Denda Business Centre in Domboshava.

Munyukwa tendered a $50 counterfeit note to buy Super beer for $6 and was given $44 bond notes as change.

He refused the bond notes citing that he wanted his change in US dollar notes.

Mwatiba entered the shop and ordered Munyukwa to accept the bond notes, the court heard.

The barman discovered that the money given to him was counterfeit and he alerted members of the public outside the bar.

They chased Munyukwa and Matiba and apprehended them, forcing their accomplices to speed off towards the Shamva-Harare Road to avoid the same fate.

Munyukwa and Mwatiba were searched by the police who found three more $50 counterfeit notes and two $5 bond notes.