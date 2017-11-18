DPRK asks US to repent

PYONGYANG. – The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) yesterday said the United States should repent its action in putting the Korean Peninsula in danger of a nuclear war, instead of urging the DPRK to return to talks on its nuclear and missile weapons. An article in the official Rodong Sinmun daily said although the United States claimed to seek a solution to the DPRK’s nuclear issue through talks, its real purpose was to bring about the fall of the DPRK by the use of arms.

During his visit to South Korea last week, US President Donald Trump urged the DPRK to return to the dialogue table and negotiate denuclearisation through diplomacy.

“The United States should repent of its crimes of bringing about the danger of a nuclear war to the peninsula before talking about the ‘negotiated denuclearisation without preconditions,’” it said. – Xinhua.