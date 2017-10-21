Dokora appoints new Zimsec board

Tobias Mudzingwa Herald Reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora yesterday appointed a new Zimbabwe Examinations Council (Zimsec) board made up of renowned academics and technocrats. Bindura University of Science Education Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje will head the 15-member board. Speaking after the unveiling of the board in the capital yesterday, Dr Dokora urged board members to improve the reputation and standing of the local schools examination body. “The scoping that we gave them was to relook at the structure of Zimsec and see whether it’s responding to the education thrust that we have now,” said Dr Dokora.

“The development and reform agenda that the ministry and country has undergone must now find expression in a lean, efficient, effective and flexible Zimsec structure.” Minister Dokora tasked the board to ensure that Zimsec’s printing complex in Norton — which is expected to house all of the parastatal’s activities from printing to distribution — becomes functional. The board should also source an e-locking system by January next year in order to prevent exam paper leakages, he said.

Dr Dokora added: “We indicated to the nation that Cabinet approved the procurement of the e-locking system that Zimsec requested, but there has been no progress in that regard.” Prof Mwenje takes over from fellow academic Professor Levi Nyagura, the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor.

Other members of the new board are Mrs Milidzani Masiye-Moyo, the deputy board chair, Prof David Simbi, Prof Fidelis Mhlanga, Mr Angel Mukuvisi, Ms Belinda Sigauke, Dr Cuthbert Katsvanga, Ms Florence Mokwena, Prof Kadmiel Hwekwete, Ms Kudzai Mubaiwa, Prof Munashe Furusa, Mrs Lesley Ross and Messrs Norbert Nhapi, Walter Mufuka and Wilson Chanakira.