BREAKING NEWS: Cde Mahofa dies

August 14, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
The late Cde Shuvai Ben Mahofa

Editor in Chief
THE nation has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Shuvai Ben Mahofa early this morning.

Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe confirmed the sad development.

“Minister Mahofa collapsed and was rushed to Makurira Hospital where she died around 4 am this morning,” he said.

A veteran politician, Cde Mahofa joined the National Democratic Party in 1960, before joining Zapu when the NDP was banned, she later moved to Zanu from 1979, and has been a ruling party cadre till her demise.

A war collaborator during the liberation struggle, Cde Mahofa was a long-serving MP for Gutu South and has held several party and Government positions, among them Deputy Minister of Women Affairs; and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, a position she held to this day.

She is survived by four children and 27 grand children.

(Details to follow)
  • Cde Fox

    Nematambudziko mhuri yeZimbabwe. Amai vedu vanoremekedzwa vakarwa kurwa kune mutsa. ** .Vaisava munhu anonanzva vamwe vanhu mumusangano, vaimira nechokwadi chizere, vaisananzva poison kunyangwe zvavo vakamboisirwawo muchetura muchikafu mavo uyo unofungidzirwa kuti ndiwo wakavaita kafira mberi ** . Mwari vaita kuda kwavo, Ngatinamatei tibvise mweya weuroyi hwemuchetura wapinda mukati memusangano wedu wechipikirwa uyu.

  • Nhubu

    Nematambudziko

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    The nation plunged into mourning? Are you sure about that Herald? **

  • Development Proponent

    Ma1. Masvingo yachema Mai vayo Zvinogwadza. May her dear soul rest in peace.

  • Sekuruwanguda

    no no no its not the nation, not everyone is crying even you the reporter, vamwe vari kufara

  • Dube

    ZANU mapedzana, ** is on the least

  • Sir Wicknell

    mai yange iine vazukuru iyii wena, 27 out of 4 kids, may her soul rest in peace.

  • Gondai

    RIP Cde Mahofa.
    Minister Mahofa together with other Zanu-PF chefs, have frequently been reported and hospitalised since 2015 and before for suffering from food poisoning and follow up consequences acquired at Zanu-PF conferences and meetings. Last Saturday VP Mnangagwa was rushed away from a Zanu-PF rally by helicopter for similar ailments, and flew away to SA later on Saturday accompanied by family members. Any news for VP Mnangagwa?

  • Jonah15

    Ah well… rest in peace minister, I guess.

  • Chimbwido

    She has been promoted and is now far away from the madding crowd. May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

  • Vhomoto

    Will shed a tear as a human being but crocodile ones

  • Manex Emma Mutandiro

    rest in peace comrade a loss to lacoste faction

  • yowe

    Azorora she had not been well for a long time.I really thought she would have retired.Such is life in Zanu unofira kubasa as a true cadre

  • SlackJawedYokel

    Ben wangu waenda! But I always wondered why a country of educated fools kept such a person in such an important post for such a long time. Looking at her, would you really expect any meaningful development, really?

  • JAMESMUGABE

    NATION PLUNGED INTO MOURNING….. really !!!