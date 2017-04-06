30 feared dead in bus inferno

From George Maponga in CHIRUMHANZU
AT least 30 passengers were feared dead last night when a South Africa-bound Proliner Bus sideswiped a haulage truck and caught fire at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka.

Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The bus had over 60 passengers on board, while the truck was laden with tyres when tragedy struck.

The accident took place around 8pm and by midnight the bus shell was still smouldering, with bodies inside.

Witnesses said more than 15 passengers managed to escape through the windows.

The injured were rushed to Mvuma District Hospital and Driefontein Mission Hospital.

By late last night, police were still guarding the shell of the bus, with the charred remains of some of the passengers.

Police were also controlling traffic as the burning vehicles blocked the road.
  • http://mafaro.co.uk/ Commander Lt. General Mbezo

    Jesus Christ….!!

  • born aggain

    this is a really sad development now more orphans noone to look after, this is really bad news may all the families of the deceased mourn with hope. our hope is CHRIST JESUS.

  • wezhira wezheve

    Mr government please dualise this death trap road , RIP to the deceased

  • mugoooo

    sad news indeed may their souls RIEP

  • Madara

    our roads are rubbish.

  • Hlahla Hamburamatope

    The state of the road and no remorse or resignation from the ninogenerian clueless leadership

  • Talent Gosho

    Sad news ..but where was the bus going..Harare or SA

  • Mwalimu

    This is painful. May the Lord comfort the bereaved families. To stop this carnage it requires a government that is focused on betterment of lives of the people and not guarding positions in political parties.

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    So the sanctions that are stopping the Gorvenment from dualising these death traps, when the same sanctions are not stopping the Gorvenment officials from going on foreign trips, with huge allowances, buying cars, how many cars was that, 365 cars it was said, and the toll gates, and the police taking money from the people, while this death trap continues to kill people like this.Kufa munhu achiita zvekutsva here chokwadi, zvinorwadza izvi.

    Do we have a Gorvenment, do the people in Gorvenment care?