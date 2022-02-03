Zvishavane mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

A 37-year old Zvishavane man who is mentally ill was recently acquitted of murdering his mother by the High Court on circuit in Gweru.

High Court Judge Evangelista Kabasa who was on circuit at the Gweru magistrates court, acquitted Never Nhungu of Nkani Village under Chief Jiri on grounds of insanity and ordered that he be taken to a psychiatric institution.

The State led by prosecutor Mirirai Shumba told the court that at around 8pm on January 4, 2020, the now deceased, Emma Nhungu (69) was at home with other family members when her son arrived.

Emma, who was with Honest Nhungu, Langton Madzinganyama and Wishes Nhungu, gave Never pills for his mental illness and the family retired for bed.

At around midnight, Emma was heard screaming and shouting for help.

When the other family members went to investigate, they found Never holding a cup standing in front of his mother Emma blocking her from leaving the homestead.

Upon being asked what had happened, Emma mentioned that Never had assaulted her with fists and claps all over the body.

As she was narrating, Emma fell to the ground and started having difficulties in breathing. She was lifted and taken into the kitchen where she died.

Police attended the scene and arrested Never while Emma’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem, where it was established that her death was due to head trauma and encephalic confusion (brain damage, non-degenerative in nature, caused by an external force, which can cause a decrease or alteration of consciousness, resulting in impairment of functioning of cognitive and physical abilities).

Justice Kabasa urged the public to care for relatives with mental illness as segregation could lead them to commit serious crimes. – New Ziana