Floods hinder Pfumvudza inputs distribution in Mbire

A fuel tanker was stuck in the mud as roads in Mbire are still not accessible due to incessant rains.

Daniel Chigunwe recently in Mbire

Incessant rains which have hit the Mbire community have caused delays in the distribution of Pfumvudza inputs due to the inaccessibility of roads.

Trucks transporting fertilisers to the community have been forced to wait as they are unable to cross the bridges that have been swept away by rains.

Mbire legislator Cde Douglas Karoro said the council and community was tirelessly working on the roads, emphasising that a lot still needs to be done.

“Our council is doing tremendous work to maintain roads so as to facilitate the easy distribution of inputs to communities like Chitsungo.

“Karai bridge was washed away but through council and the community, we managed to carry stones for temporary rehabilitation of the bridges so that inputs and ambulances can reach people,” said Karoro.

Meanwhile, council engineer Barnabas Shoko said they are making temporary measures to the damaged bridges.

“We making some interim temporary plans on washed away bridges so that trucks and vehicles can cross, so we are putting up rock rip-rub as a temporary measure,” he said.