ZRP probes internal memo leak

Police have launched investigations into a case in which an internal memorandum directed to police commanders over harmonised elections was leaked to the media and the public.

Police said the leaked memorandum was a communication guide that was meant for commanders and not for public or media consumption.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations have since been launched with a view to identify the culprit who leaked the memorandum and the motive behind it.

“The ZRP has taken note of an internal memorandum directed to Police commanders from Commander 2023 harmonised elections which was leaked to the media.

“The ZRP advises the public and the media that the leaked memorandum was a communication guide which was meant for police commanders not for public or media consumption.

“We do not condone leakage of internal memoranda by unruly elements within the system. The ZRP is now conducting investigations with the view of identifying the culprit and finding the motive behind,” he said.

